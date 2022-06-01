Sourav Ganguly Set To Start New Innings, Is Stint As BCCI President Over?

Sourav Ganguly’s on Wednesday tweeted that he is starting a ‘new chapter in life’. However, the BCCI president hasn’t clarified what he is set to embark upon.

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life,” said former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you.

“I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today,” wrote Sourav Ganguly.

While many thought that Sourav Ganguly has resigned from his post at BCCI, a top cricket board official confirmed that the 49-year-old is still the president of the world’s most powerful cricket board.

“Sourav Ganguly hasn’t resigned from his post as BCCI president,” a top BCCI official confirmed Outlook on conditions of anonymity.