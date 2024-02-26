Sports

Serie A: Lautaro Martinez Scores His 100th Goal As Inter Thrash Lecce - In Pics

Inter Milan skipper Lautaro Martinez scored his 100th and 101st Serie A goals as leaders Inter thrashed Lecce 4-0. The 26-year-old opened the scoring with a low finish with Davide Frattesi making it 2-0. Martinez added another before Stefan de Vrij added the fourth to hand the leaders a nine-point lead over second placed Juventus.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 26, 2024

Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP

Inter's Nicolo Barella, right, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

1/8
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter's players celebrate Davide Frattesi's goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

2/8
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter's Yann Aurel Bisseck, center, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

Advertisement
3/8
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter's Emil Audero reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

Advertisement
4/8
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter's Alexis Sanchez center, controls the ball, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

Advertisement
5/8
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter's Davide Frattesi, center, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

Advertisement
6/8
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lecce's Ahmed Touba heads the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

7/8
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter's manager Simone Inzaghi gives instructions to his players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

8/8
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan
Serie A 2023-24: Lecce and Inter Milan | Photo: Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter's Lautaro Martínez celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement