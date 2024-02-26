Serie A: Lautaro Martinez Scores His 100th Goal As Inter Thrash Lecce - In Pics

Inter's Nicolo Barella, right, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Inter's players celebrate Davide Frattesi's goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Inter's Yann Aurel Bisseck, center, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Advertisement
Inter's Emil Audero reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Advertisement
Inter's Alexis Sanchez center, controls the ball, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Advertisement
Inter's Davide Frattesi, center, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Advertisement
Lecce's Ahmed Touba heads the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Inter's manager Simone Inzaghi gives instructions to his players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Inter's Lautaro Martínez celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Inter at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.