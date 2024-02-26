Sports

Serie A: Lautaro Martinez Scores His 100th Goal As Inter Thrash Lecce - In Pics

Inter Milan skipper Lautaro Martinez scored his 100th and 101st Serie A goals as leaders Inter thrashed Lecce 4-0. The 26-year-old opened the scoring with a low finish with Davide Frattesi making it 2-0. Martinez added another before Stefan de Vrij added the fourth to hand the leaders a nine-point lead over second placed Juventus.