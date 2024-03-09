Sports

Serie A: Antonio Sanabria’s Spectacular Overhead Kick Rescues Draw For Torino At Napoli - In Pics

Antonio Sanabria scored with a spectacular bicycle kick to give Torino a 1-1 draw at Napoli in Serie A on Friday and slow the Neapolitan club’s good run since coach Francesco Calzona took over. The reigning champion has been dogged by inconsistency but has stabilized since Calzona joined the club in February. Napoli won its last two games, including a 2-1 win over Juventus, and Friday’s game was Calzona’s fifth without defeat. However, he will doubtless be angry at his side for throwing away all three points after taking the lead in the 61st minute thanks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fourth goal in three games. The result meant no change in the standings. Napoli remained in seventh and Torino stayed 10th.

March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Serie A 2023-24: Napoli vs Torino

Napoli's Victor Osimhen reacts during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Victor Osimhe, left, and Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno fight for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Torino's Antonio Sanabria scores their side's first goal of the game during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, center, scores their side's first goal of the game during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka, left, and Torino's Duvan Zapata fight for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Torino's Duvan Zapata, left, and Napoli's Juan Jesus head the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, left, and Torino's Karol Linetty fight for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, right, controls the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno, left, and Napoli's Victor Osimhen fight for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno, left, and Napoli's Victor Osimhen fight for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

