Sports

Serie A: Udinese Stun Lazio 2-1, Notch Up Only Second Win Of Season - In Pics

Udinese took a big step away from the Serie A relegation zone when they beat Lazio 2-1 on the road. Udinese's only previous win this year was at Juventus. All three goals on Monday came in a five-minute burst early in the second half, Associated Press reported. Udinese took the lead after 47 minutes when Lorenzo Lucca diverted a shot from Hassane Kamara past despairing goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. Lazio equalized two minutes later when Lautaro Giannetti turned Mattia Zaccagni's cut back into his own net. Oier Zarraga put Udinese ahead again in the 51st by placing a low shot into the corner of the net. This win lifted Udinese four places to 13th. Lazio remained ninth.