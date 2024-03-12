Udinese players celebrate at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Udinese's Hassane Kamara celebrates at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Udinese's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, back center, and Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, front right, in action during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Udinese's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye saves an an attempt to score by Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, right, during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Lazio's Taty Castellanos goes for the header with Udinese's Joao Ferreira during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Udinese's Martin Payero, right, challenges for the ball with Lazio's Danilo Cataldi during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Udinese's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye saves an an attempt to score by Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, right, during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca, right, scores his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.