Serie A: Udinese Stun Lazio 2-1, Notch Up Only Second Win Of Season - In Pics

Udinese took a big step away from the Serie A relegation zone when they beat Lazio 2-1 on the road. Udinese's only previous win this year was at Juventus. All three goals on Monday came in a five-minute burst early in the second half, Associated Press reported. Udinese took the lead after 47 minutes when Lorenzo Lucca diverted a shot from Hassane Kamara past despairing goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. Lazio equalized two minutes later when Lautaro Giannetti turned Mattia Zaccagni's cut back into his own net. Oier Zarraga put Udinese ahead again in the 51st by placing a low shot into the corner of the net. This win lifted Udinese four places to 13th. Lazio remained ninth.

March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Udinese players celebrate at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

1/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Udinese's Hassane Kamara celebrates at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

2/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
Udinese's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, back center, and Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, front right, in action during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

3/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Udinese's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye saves an an attempt to score by Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, right, during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

4/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Lazio's Taty Castellanos goes for the header with Udinese's Joao Ferreira during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

5/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Udinese's Martin Payero, right, challenges for the ball with Lazio's Danilo Cataldi during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

6/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Udinese's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye saves an an attempt to score by Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, right, during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

7/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

8/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca, right, scores his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

9/9
Serie A 2023-24: Lazio vs Udinese | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

Tags

Italy Soccer Serie A

