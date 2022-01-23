Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Serie A 2021-22: Late Edin Dzeko Goal Sees Inter Milan Beat Venezia To Go Five Points Clear

Venezia were hit by Coronavirus as eight players and some members of the coaching staff including coach Paolo Zanetti are down after testing positive.

Serie A 2021-22: Late Edin Dzeko Goal Sees Inter Milan Beat Venezia To Go Five Points Clear
Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko celebrates after scoring against Venezia in Serie A 2021-22 on Saturday. - AP

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 12:19 pm

Edin Dzeko netted a last-gasp winner to help Inter Milan beat COVID-hit Venezia 2-1 and move five points clear at the top of Serie A 2021-22. Nicolò Barella had canceled out Thomas Henry's shock opener for Venezia in the first half. (More Football News)

Defending champion Inter consolidated its lead ahead of the eagerly anticipated derby match against second-place AC Milan after the international break. Venezia remained two points above the relegation zone.

Fourth-place Atalanta played at Lazio later Saturday. Inter players were wearing special edition jerseys to mark Chinese New Year, with the names of the players in Chinese lettering. The club is owned by Chinese retail giant Suning.

Venezia was depleted by the coronavirus and made the trip without eight players and several members of staff, including coach Paolo Zanetti, who had all tested positive for COVID-19. 

Related stories

Serie A Wrap: Spezia Stun AC Milan; Hirving Lozano Hits Brace

Serie A 2021-22 Wrap: Inter Milan’s 8-Match Winning Streak Ends With Draw Vs Atalanta

New Serie A rules that came into place recently state that a match will be postponed if nine players out of a list of 25 squad members are out with the virus. 

But it was the visitors who took a surprise lead in the 19th minute when Ethan Ampadu whipped in a fantastic cross to the back post and Henry headed it in off the underside of the crossbar.

Venezia defended well and it took Inter until five minutes from halftime to equalize. Visiting goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini did brilliantly to parry Ivan Perišic's volley from close range but Barella slid in to fire home the rebound.

Venezia was left fuming as it felt there was a foul by Inter forward Džeko on Marco Modolo in the buildup — leaving the defender with a black eye — but the goal was awarded after a VAR check.

Referee Matteo Marchetti turned to VAR again on the stroke of halftime for a potential handball in Venezia's penalty area but nothing was given.
Inter wasted several chances to take the lead in the second half. Just when it appeared as if the Nerazzuri would pay for their profligacy, Džeko — who had been guilty of most of those misses — headed in Denzel Dumfries' cross in the final minute.

NEW COACH

Genoa showed clear improvement in its first match under new coach Alexander Blessin in a 0-0 draw against Udinese. Blessin, who replaced the fired Andriy Shevchenko on Wednesday, is Genoa's third coach of the season.

Genoa was aggressive from the start although hopes of getting all three points diminished 11 minutes from time, when Andrea Cambiaso was shown a second yellow card for dissent following a booking for a foul. Genoa remained five points from safety.

Tags

Sports Serie A 2021-22 Italian Serie A Edin Dzeko Inter Milan Venezia COVID-19 Coronavirus AC Milan Genoa Football
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Australian Open 2022: Top Seed Ash Barty Storms Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022: Top Seed Ash Barty Storms Into Quarterfinals

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Beats Malvika Bansod To End Title Drought

ICC Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Tammy Beaumont Named T20 Cricketers Of The Year

Syed Modi International: No Men's Final As COVID-19 Hits Badminton Tournament

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Enters Quarterfinals For 14th Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held