Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Indian Table Tennis Star, Signs With French Club Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will start playing in the French Pro A league after the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is currently ranked 33 in the world. Courtesy: Twitter (@sathiyantt)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 3:44 pm

Keen to prepare for the Paris Olympics in the best possible way, ace Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan has signed with top tier French Pro A league club, Jura Morez Tennis de Table for the 2022-23 season. (More Sports News)

The 29-year-old paddler, who had won the gold and bronze in the men’s team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, respectively, will make his debut in the prestigious league.

“Extremely happy to share that I have signed up with JURA MOREZ TENNIS DE TABLE club in the French top tier league PRO A for 2022-23 season,” Sathiyan said.

World No 33 will start playing in the league after the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. 

“It is one of the best leagues in the world and looking forward to make my debut in France. Most likely would join the club after Asian Games.”

“It would also be great preparation keeping in account of Paris 2024 olympics,” the country's top-ranked paddler added.

The Chennai-based Sathiyan, who also competed at the Tokyo Olympics, also plays for Sokolow SA Jaroslaw in the Polish Superliga.

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Greats Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni In 100-Club – Statistical Highlights

