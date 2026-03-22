NBA: Wembanyama Scores 20 Points As Spurs Beat Pacers

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, second from right, forward Keldon Johnson, right, and teammates celebrate a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

1/10 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) scores over Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





2/10 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reaches for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





3/10 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives around Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





4/10 Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith, left, and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





5/10 Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith, center, and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) scramble for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





6/10 Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Lindy Waters III (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





7/10 Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





8/10 San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





9/10 Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





10/10 San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





