NBA: Wembanyama Scores 20 Points As Spurs Beat Pacers
Keldon Johnson and Dylan Harper each scored 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in a 134-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. San Antonio All-Star Victor Wembanyama had 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five blocks. Harper was 9 for 13 from the field in his first NBA start. Andrew Nembhard scored 25 points and Jarace Walker added 21 for the Pacers, whose franchise-record losing streak reached 16 games. Indiana fell to 15-56 overall and is in last place in the Eastern Conference after losing to Oklahoma City in seven games in last season’s the NBA Finals.
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