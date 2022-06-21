Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Samuel Eto’o, Former Barcelona Star, Handed Suspended Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud In Spain

Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o must replay nearly 4 million euros in taxes owed. He played for Barcelona from 2004 to 2009 winning two UCL and three La Liga titles.

Samuel Eto’o, Former Barcelona Star, Handed Suspended Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud In Spain
Samuel Eto'o is currently the president of the Cameroonian football federation. Twitter (@SamuelEtoo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 9:51 pm

Former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o has been given a suspended prison sentence in Spain for tax fraud during the time he played for Barcelona, a Spanish court said on Tuesday. (More Football News)

In an agreement with tax authorities, Eto’o received a 22-month prison sentence and will repay nearly 4 million euros ($4.2 million) in taxes owed.

He avoided serving time because in Spain sentences shorter than two years can be suspended for first-time offenders.

Eto’o, who was also fined, accepted the conviction but blamed his representative, José Maria Mesalles, for what happened. Mesalles was handed a one-year prison sentence.

Related stories

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: La Liga Giants To Play El Clasico In Las Vegas In 'Soccer Champions Tour'

After Barcelona Rumours, Robert Lewandowski Says Time At Bayern Munich Is ‘Over’

Spanish F1 Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Rules In Barcelona After Charles Leclerc Abandons – In Pics

The 41-year-old Eto’o played for Barcelona from 2004-09, helping the La Liga giants win two Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies.

He retired as a player a few years ago and is currently the president of the Cameroonian football federation.

Tags

Sports Samuel Eto’o Barcelona Cameroon National Football Team La Liga UEFA Champions League Football
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read