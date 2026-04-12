Sacramento Kings Vs Golden State Warriors, NBA 2026: Kings Topple Warriors in High-Octane NorCal Derby - In Pics

Sacramento Kings 116 - 112 Golden State Warriors In a classic Northern California showdown, the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Golden State Warriors in a high-speed encounter. De'Aaron Fox was the star of the night, slicing through the Warriors' defence for 34 points, including a decisive mid-range jumper in the closing seconds. The Warriors, still playing without the injured Stephen Curry, relied on Klay Thompson’s 26 points to stay competitive, but 18 turnovers proved to be their downfall. Domantas Sabonis dominated the paint with 14 rebounds. See best photos from the match. 

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NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42), Daeqwon Plowden (29), Dylan Cardwell (32) and Nique Clifford (5) light the beam after the Kings victory over the Golden State Warriors in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball past Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) hangs on the rim after dunking the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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NBA Basketball Game: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled but the basket didn't count during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos, behind, falls into the crowd attempts to grab a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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NBA Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles past Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter, behind, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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NBA 2025-26: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) makes a three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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NBA 2025-26: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Members of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors finish pushing and shoving after a foul on Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) attempt to grab the loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) prepares to take a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a three point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
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