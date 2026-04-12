Sacramento Kings Vs Golden State Warriors, NBA 2026: Kings Topple Warriors in High-Octane NorCal Derby - In Pics
Sacramento Kings 116 - 112 Golden State Warriors In a classic Northern California showdown, the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Golden State Warriors in a high-speed encounter. De'Aaron Fox was the star of the night, slicing through the Warriors' defence for 34 points, including a decisive mid-range jumper in the closing seconds. The Warriors, still playing without the injured Stephen Curry, relied on Klay Thompson’s 26 points to stay competitive, but 18 turnovers proved to be their downfall. Domantas Sabonis dominated the paint with 14 rebounds. See best photos from the match.
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