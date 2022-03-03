Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Russia Invades Ukraine: UEFA Bars Belarus From Hosting Games; Competition Ban Looms

Belarus is still at risk of being banned from international competitions — as Russia was by UEFA and FIFA on Monday.

Russia Invades Ukraine: UEFA Bars Belarus From Hosting Games; Competition Ban Looms
When Belarus do play home games in neutral countries, no fans will be allowed to attend, UEFA said. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:08 pm

UEFA barred all Belarus teams on Thursday from hosting international soccer games, though they could still be expelled from European competitions for joining Russia's war on Ukraine. (More Football News)

Belarus is still at risk of being banned from international competitions — as Russia was by UEFA and FIFA on Monday — before its next scheduled home game on April 7. Iceland was due in Borisov for a group-stage game in qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Related stories

International Paralympic Committee Bans Russian And Belarusian Athletes

Vladimir Putin Stripped Of FINA Order; Russia, Belarus Can Participate As Neutrals

Ukraine Crisis: International Olympic Committee Urges All Sports To Ban Russia, Belarus

“The UEFA executive committee will convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves,” the European soccer body said.

Belarus is already eliminated from qualifying for the men's World Cup, and was not due to take part in European playoffs on March 24.

Russia was scheduled to host Poland on that date and the national soccer federation is preparing to appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ban by FIFA and UEFA. 

The next senior competitive games for the Belarus men's team are in June, in a UEFA Nations League group with Slovakia, Azerbaijan plus either Kazakhstan or Moldova. 

When Belarus teams do play home games in neutral countries, no fans will be allowed to attend, UEFA said on Thursday.

Tags

Sports Football Russia Invades Ukraine Ukraine-Russia War Belarus Ban Russia Ban UEFA FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup Women's Football World Cup UEFA Nations League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War

Step-By-Step Guide On How to Buy Amazon, Apple And Other US Shares On NSE IFSC

Step-By-Step Guide On How to Buy Amazon, Apple And Other US Shares On NSE IFSC