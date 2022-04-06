Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Ronald Koeman To Replace Louis Van Gaal As Netherlands Head Coach After 2022 FIFA World Cup

Louis van Gaal, who is currently being treated for prostate cancer, has put forward his intentions to lead Netherlands through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronald Koeman was fired by Barcelona last year after a string of bad results. Twitter (@RonaldKoeman)

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 5:22 pm

Ronald Koeman will retake the helm of the Netherlands national football team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a disappointing stint at Barcelona. (More Football News)

Louis van Gaal will coach the Netherlands through the FIFA World Cup but had already said he would not go beyond the tournament in Qatar, which ends on December 18.

That allowed the Dutch soccer federation to bring back Koeman, who had left as national team coach less than two years ago to move to the Spanish club where he won many trophies as a player. He was fired in October after a string of bad results.

“Already during his first term as coach, there was a great sense of happiness about his work and results,” Dutch federation director Marianne van Leeuwen said. Koeman was equally happy to reclaim a job that he had liked throughout.

“It felt right. The results were good and I got along well with the players,” he said. “It is clear that we will continue down that same road.”

The Dutch federation wanted an early deal since coaches typically move jobs at the end of the regular season. But since the World Cup ends in December, it was fearful few good coaches would be on the market.

Early this week, Van Gaal revealed that he is being treated for an aggressive form of prostate cancer but still plans to lead the team through the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands were drawn to play host Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

