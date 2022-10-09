Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Reports: Rafael Nadal’s Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló were married in 2019 after dating for many years.

However, Rafael Nadal's firm have not commented on his personal affairs.
However, Rafael Nadal's firm have not commented on his personal affairs. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 1:24 pm

The wife of Rafael Nadal has given birth to the couple’s first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said Mery Perelló, Nadal’s wife, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic on the island of Mallorca where they live.

Nadal and Perelló were married in 2019 after dating for many years.

Nadal’s public relations firm said it would not comment on his personal affairs, when asked by The Associated Press.

Nadal’s welcome to the world of fatherhood came two weeks after his emotional farewell to friend and rival Roger Federer during his last match.

The 36-year-old Nadal has won a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles.

Tags

Sports Rafael Nadal Spain Tennis Grand Slam Tennis News Sports News French Open Grand Slam Singles Champion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read