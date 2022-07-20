Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Ravi Shastri, Former India Coach, Bats For More Franchise Cricket; Calls For Reduction In Bilateral T20s

Unable to take the load of increasing number of matches, multiformat player like England’s Ben Stokes retired from ODIs on Tuesday.

Ravi Shastri was India's head coach till the T20 World Cup 2021.
Ravi Shastri was India's head coach till the T20 World Cup 2021. Twitter (@RaviShastriOfc)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 6:04 pm

As cricket grapples with a massive scheduling problem, former India coach Ravi Shastri has called for reduction in T20 bilateral series, saying franchise cricket can be encouraged instead. (More Cricket News)

As per ICC's next Futures Tours & Programme's (FTP) draft, there is set to be a massive increase in T20s and the IPL is also set to have a two-and-a-half-month exclusive window.

With the increasing number of matches, multi-format players are feeling the load. England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes shocked everyone be announcing retirement from ODIs on Monday. The 31-year-old said playing three formats had become "unsustainable" for him.

Related stories

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: South Africa Spoil Ben Stokes’ Final One-Day International Appearance – In Pics

Ben Stokes, England Test Captain, Announces Shock Retirement From ODI Cricket

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Wants T20 Cricket To Be Restricted Just In World Cup

Earlier this month, Cricket South Africa had decided to pull-out of their ODI series against Australia to ensure their players would be available for their new domestic T20 competition.

“I would be a little careful of the number of bilateral splits, especially in T20 cricket. There's a lot of franchise cricket which can be encouraged, whichever country it's in - India, West Indies, or Pakistan,” Shastri was quoted as saying.

“You play less bilaterals and then you get together for the World Cups. So the emphasis on ICC World Cup events becomes paramount. Then people look forward to them,” he added. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has also slammed the crammed cricket calendar.

Shastri also suggested a two-tier Test set up to save the longest format from extinction. “I think two tiers are needed, otherwise Test cricket will die in 10 years time. You need six teams at the top, and then six teams in the second and then you qualify.

“And those top six play against each other more often because of the corridor you open up by having less bilateral T20 cricket and just franchise cricket. That's the way all formats of the game can survive,” he explained.

Tags

Sports Cricket Ravi Shastri India National Cricket Team Ben Stokes Cricket South Africa T20 Cricket T20 World Cup ICC (International Cricket Council)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read