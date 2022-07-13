Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Raheem Sterling, England Midfielder, Bids Farewell To Manchester City; Joins Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has flown out to Los Angeles to join up with Chelsea on their pre-season tour. Sterling is likely to pen a five-year deal with Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling scored 131 goals in 339 games for Manchester City across all competitions.
Raheem Sterling scored 131 goals in 339 games for Manchester City across all competitions. Twitter (@sterling7)

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 9:51 pm

Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea after he bid farewell to Manchester City on Wednesday, the Blues announced their new signing on social media. Sterling is on the cusp of completing a transfer of around 50 million pounds ($60 million) to Manchester City's Premier League rival. (More Football News)

The England international has flown out to Los Angeles to join up with Chelsea on their pre-season tour and put pen to paper on a five-year deal. The attacking midfielder posted an emotional message on social media, along with a video of highlights of his time at Manchester City.

“Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories,” it read.

“To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn't be greater.

“What a ride it's been.” Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015 for a fee of nearly 50 million pounds, making him then the most expensive English player of all time.

The 27-year-old Sterling helped Manchester City to win four league titles and scored 131 goals in 339 games across all competitions.

He was in and out of the team last season and did not start either leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal loss to Real Madrid or the English Premier League title-clincher against Aston Villa on the final day.

“I am thankful for the ups and the downs,” Sterling added in his post. “As it's the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

“I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today, I leave as a man.”

