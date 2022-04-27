Rafael Nadal Recovers From Rib Injury, Confirms Return At Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will play the Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for a month, the Spaniard said Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Nadal had been recovering from a stress fracture he sustained while playing at Indian Wells in March. His loss to American Taylor Fritz in the final of that tournament ended a run of 20 consecutive wins for Nadal, including a record 21st Grand Slam title when he won the Australian Open.

Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of the injury.

“Despite arriving with minimum preparation and (knowing) that it will be difficult, I am very excited to play and to play in front of a home crowd, even with few chances (to win),” Nadal wrote in Spanish on Twitter. “I will try to do it the best I can. See you in Madrid.”

A pesar de llegar justo de preparación y ser difícil, tengo muchas ganas de jugar y jugar en casa ya que las oportunidades son pocas.

A tratar de hacerlo de la mejor manera posible 💪🏻



Nos vemos en Madrid 😉 pic.twitter.com/tiD5m6lWle — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 26, 2022

The 35-year-old Nadal has won five times in Madrid, but not since 2017.

The Madrid Open starts on Sunday.