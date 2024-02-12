Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Arjun Deshwal Shines As Jaipur Pink Panthers Enter Semifinals

Deshwal top-scored with 20 raid points and defenders Sunil Kumar and Ankush contributed with High 5s

PTI
PTI

February 12, 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers players celebrating after qualifying for the semifinals in PKL 2023-24. Photo: X/ @ProKabaddi
info-icon

Arjun Deshwal put up a magnificent performance as Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a Pro Kabaddi League semi-final spot after a 67-30 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in Kolkata on Monday. (More Kabaddi News)

Deshwal top-scored with 20 raid points and defenders Sunil Kumar and Ankush contributed with High 5s.

Mahipal picked up a couple of raid points as the Yoddhas inched 3-2 ahead in the fourth minute.

Sumit tackled V Ajith Kumar and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat. However, Abhishek KS pulled off a SUPER TACKLE on Gagana Gowda as the Jaipur side levelled the scores at 7-7 in the eighth minute.

Moments later, the Panthers tackled Mahipal and inched 9-8 ahead in the 10th minute.

Ankush tackled Gowda and Ajith effected a raid as the Panthers built a slender 13-10 lead in the 15th minute. Arjun Deshwal pulled off a magnificent raid and reduced the Yoddhas to just one member on the mat.

The Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL-OUT to take a decent 18-11 lead. Deshwal continued to showcase brilliant form as the Jaipur side went into the break leading 23-11.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers carried out an ALL-OUT in the opening minutes of the second half and extended their lead further to 27-12.

Ashu Singh picked up a tackle point and Gagana Gowda took out Ankush on a raid, but the Panthers still held a considerable lead at 28-15 in the 25th minute.

Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki and Arjun Deshwal picked up raid points as the Panthers inflicted another ALL-OUT to completely dominate the game at 37-15.

The Jaipur side continued to put relentless pressure on their opponents for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

