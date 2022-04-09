Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Premier League 2021-22: Everton Dent Manchester United’s Top-Four Hopes With 1-0 Win

Manchester United stayed three points behind Tottenham Hotspur (4th placed) and Arsenal (5th placed) with the two London clubs having a game each in hand.

Everton’s Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring against Manchester United on Saturday. AP

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 9:04 pm

Everton gained a huge win in its fight for survival and further damaged Manchester United's flimsy top-four hopes with a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. (More Football News)

Anthony Gordon’s shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected into the net off the outstretched leg of United defender Harry Maguire in the 27th minute at Goodison Park.

It was another lackluster performance by United, which brought two great saves out of Jordan Pickford — both from efforts by Marcus Rashford — early in the match and was frustrated by some obdurate and at times desperate defending by Everton in the second half.

Whoever is hired as the full-time replacement for interim manager Ralf Rangnick — Ajax’s Erik ten Hag looks to be the favorite for the job — is set to arrive at Old Trafford with United out of the Champions League and potentially not in any European competition.

United stayed three points behind the teams in fourth and fifth place — Tottenham and Arsenal, respectively — and the two London clubs have games in hand.

Things look much more positive, though, for Everton, which bounced back from a demoralizing loss at relegation rival Burnley on Wednesday to move four points clear of the bottom three as the team looks to avoid going out of the top flight for the first time since 1954.

Everton’s home form raises hope that it can stay up. Frank Lampard’s team has won five of its last seven matches at Goodison Park in all competitions.

