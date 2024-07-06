Sports

POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA: Deschamps Claims It Was 'Pointless' Leaving 'Tired' Mbappe On Against Portugal

Mbappe was taken off at the interval in the added 30 minutes in Hamburg on Friday, with the score level at 0-0

Kylian Mbappe was taken off by Didier Deschamps
info_icon

France coach Didier Deschamps said it would have been "pointless" to leave a fatigued Kylian Mbappe on for the final 15 minutes of extra time against Portugal. (More Football News)

Mbappe was taken off at the interval in the added 30 minutes in Hamburg on Friday, with the score level at 0-0.

It remained that way 15 minutes later, though Portugal squandered two golden chances, with Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes failing to convert.

France ultimately got the job done in the end, though, triumphing 5-3 on penalties, with Joao Felix missing the decisive spot-kick.

Portugal were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 - null
POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA: Martinez Commends Portugal Display Despite 'Cruel' Penalty Shootout Defeat To France

BY Stats Perform

Mbappe had a game-leading five shots, though they accumulated just 0.17 expected goals (xG), but Deschamps believes it would have been foolish to leave the 25-year-old on any longer.

Deschamps said: "He's tired, obviously. Muscularly, it's not easy with everything he's had.

"I saw him struggling during the first period of extra time. It was pointless.

"Kylian has always been honest with me and the group, so it was only natural to bring in some new blood."

Despite not scoring from open play so far at Euro 2024, France have now reached the semi-finals in four of the last five major tournaments. They will face Spain in Munich on Tuesday.

"It was a very tense, tight game," Deschamps said.

"It could have gone either way, even if we had a more difficult end to the game in extra time. Maybe we were a bit more tired. It comes down to details.

"I'm very happy for the squad, who played to the limit. We're going to enjoy being in the last four.

"It's becoming a habit but we mustn't trivialise it. It's to the credit of the whole group, those who play and those who can't."

Deschamps was left frustrated that he was not allowed to introduce Olivier Giroud, France's record scorer, for the shootout, though.

He added: "I couldn't bring Olivier on. The referee didn't take our request into account. I had this last change to make, and Olivier was a candidate to take the kick.

"There was a kind of tranquillity, [however], even if it was in front of the Portugal end."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  3. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  4. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  5. 'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha Dispels Pregnancy Rumours After Marriage: As Soon As I Step Out, People Think I Am Pregnant
  2. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  3. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  4. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  5. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. NATO To Keep Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine; Membership Still Off The Table
  2. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  3. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  4. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
  5. Rachel Reeves Becomes UK’s First Woman Finance Minister, Who Is She?
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters