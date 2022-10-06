Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Playing In Indian Premier League Helps In Passing Information Easily: Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada sees the Indian Premier League as a great asset for international stars to gain an advantage on their Indian counterparts.

Kagiso Rabada is one of South Africa's premier attacking bowler. File Photo

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 9:48 pm

Playing in the IPL helps gather information on Indian cricketers which can be easily passed on for analysis during national duty, says South African pace ace Kagiso Rabada. (More Cricket News) 

The South African quick, who is currently in India for a white-ball series, has gained a lot of popularity in the country due to to his impressive stints with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

"It is something we have prepared before going into the series. Lucky enough with leagues like the IPL, we play a lot with these players and against them as well, so information can be easily passed around," Rabada told the broadcaster ahead of the first ODI.

"Analysis has been done and has to be done," he added.
     
The right-armer, who will lead the South African pace attack at the T20 World Cup later this month in Australia, sees ODIs as an extension of the shortest format of the game.
     
"I think T20 and One-Day cricket are kind of similar, it is just a longer version of it.
     
"You have similar gameplans and obviously it is less pressure than T20s, I would say the processes are pretty similar." 

Cricket South Africa National Cricket Team Indian Premier League Cricket - IPL Indian Cricket Team ODI Cricket Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings
