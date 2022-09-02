Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Leaves Barcelona To Join Chelsea, Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' In English Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to the English Premier League after just seven months in Barcelona, where he moved after being released by Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang previously played for Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang previously played for Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund. Courtesy: Twitter (@ChelseaFC)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 11:07 am

Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona before the summer transfer window closed, giving manager Thomas Tuchel a new striker a season after they couldn't make it work with Romelu Lukaku. (More Football News)

The 33-year-old Aubameyang returns to the Premier League after just seven months in Barcelona, where he moved after being released by Arsenal. The deal was reportedly valued at USD 14 million.

"I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it's good to be back and really exciting," said Aubameyang, who has signed a two-year contract in a transfer announced by Chelsea nearly 90 minutes after the deadline passed.

The west London club is the biggest spender in Europe this window after an outlay of about USD 280 million.

Aubameyang won't be immediately available for Chelsea after sustaining a jaw injury in a home invasion this week in Spain. Armed thieves hit the Gabon international in the face and forced him to open a safe for jewelry, authorities said.

Aubameyang, who scored 13 goals in 23 appearances overall for Barcelona, was expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

The Gabon striker played for Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Lukaku is at Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal less than a year after joining Chelsea for USD 135 million as the seventh most expensive soccer player ever at the time.

Related stories

English Premier League 2022-23: Manchester United Beat Leicester For Third Successive Win - In Pics

Premier League 2022-23: Big-Spending Chelsea Lose 1-2 To Southampton – In Pics

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona Forward, Attacked By Robbers At Home

Tags

Sports Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea Barcelona Football Transfer Thomas Tuchel English Premier League EPL Arsenal Romelu Lukaku Borussia Dortmund
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read