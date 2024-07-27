Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal Fly Indian Flag High Over Spectacular Seine

The Indian contingent with 78 athletes in total, were 84th in order. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and four-time Olympian Sharath Kamal were India’s flag bearers. They also shared the boat with Iran and Indonesia

PV sindhu-achanta sharath kamal-paris olympics
Indian flagbearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Photo: X/@Olympics
info_icon

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris 2024 Olympic Games was spectacular to say the least. In a first-of-its-kind Parade of Nations floated over the river Seine and also passed the heart of Paris to kick-off the biggest sporting event on the planet. (More Sports News)

Over 6,800 athletes on 90 boats travelled through a six kilometre route from the bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes to the Trocadero, and passed through some of the city’s landmarks. 

The Indian contingent with 78 athletes in total, were 84th in order. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and four-time Olympian Sharat Kamal were India’s flag bearers. They also shared the boat with Iran and Indonesia.

Appearing in her third Olympic Games, Sindhu opened up on the once in a lifetime opportunity to lead India at the Games. 

“It’s a one-time opportunity and a proud moment for both of us (Sharath Kamal). “I’ve known Sharath for a long time and it feels really nice to be beside him as co-flagbearer. I want him to do well and I want him to enjoy it. He’s come so far in his journey,” PV Sindhu was quoted as saying by Olympics.com

While the table tennis veteran Kamal spoke about how overwhelming the occasion has been, and has also been receiving congratulatory messages. 

Lakshya Sen. - File
India At Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 27 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“People have been congratulating me in the last few days. It has been very overwhelming and it is going to be a big day for all of us,” Sharath said. 

The Indian male athletes were draped in traditional kurta bundi sets, while the women wore sarees. 

The procession came to an end with the Olympic flag being hoisted that was followed by the torch lighting ceremony. 

