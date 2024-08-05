Paris Olympics 2024: North, South Korea Players Celebrate With Selfies During The Medal Ceremony - In Pics

South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, left, takes a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong-sik, second left, and Kim Kum-yong, third left, China's Wang Chuqin, second right, and Sun Yingsha, this right and his teammate Shin Yubin, right, during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, left, and Kim Kum, foreground left, with their silver medals, China's Wang Chuqin, background left, and Sun Yingsha, foreground right, with their gold medals, South Korea's Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon with their bronze medals pose for the photographers during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China's Wang Chuqin, left, and Sun Yingsha play against North Korea's Kim Kum Yong and Ri Jong Sik during the mixed doubles gold medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, right, and Kim Kum Yong play against China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha during the mixed doubles gold medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
South Korea's Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon celebrate their win against Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting after the mixed doubles bronze medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.