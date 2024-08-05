Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: North, South Korea Players Celebrate With Selfies During The Medal Ceremony - In Pics

In a rare sight, North Korea and South Korea table tennis players celebrated winning the medals by taking selfies together during a medal ceremony at the Paris Olympics. China won gold, North Korea won silver and South Korea won bronze in mixed doubles table tennis. At the medal ceremony, Lim Jonh-hoon of South Korea took a selfie with the medalists.

South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, left, takes a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong-sik and others during medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, left, takes a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong-sik, second left, and Kim Kum-yong, third left, China's Wang Chuqin, second right, and Sun Yingsha, this right and his teammate Shin Yubin, right, during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/8
North, South Korea Players Celebrate With Selfies During The Medal Ceremony
North, South Korea Players Celebrate With Selfies During The Medal Ceremony | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, right, takes a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, left, and Kim Kum, second left, China's Wang Chuqin, background, and Sun Yingsha, center, and his teammate Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/8
Players of South, North Korea and China takes a selfie during medal ceremony
Players of South, North Korea and China takes a selfie during medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, right, takes a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong-sik, left, and Kim Kum-yong, second left, China's Wang Chuqin, background, and Sun Yingsha, center, and his teammate Shin Yubin, right, during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

4/8
Table tennis medal ceremony
Table tennis medal ceremony Petros Giannakouris

North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, left, and Kim Kum, foreground left, with their silver medals, China's Wang Chuqin, background left, and Sun Yingsha, foreground right, with their gold medals, South Korea's Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon with their bronze medals pose for the photographers during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/8
South Koreas Lim Jonghoon, left, prepares to take a selfie during table tennis medal ceremony
South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, left, prepares to take a selfie during table tennis medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, left, prepares to take a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong-sik, second left, and Kim Kum-yong, third right, China's Wang Chuqin, third left and Sun Yingsha, right and his teammate Shin Yubin, second right, during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/8
Mixed doubles gold medal table tennis match between China and North Korea
Mixed doubles gold medal table tennis match between China and North Korea | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

China's Wang Chuqin, left, and Sun Yingsha play against North Korea's Kim Kum Yong and Ri Jong Sik during the mixed doubles gold medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/8
North Koreas Ri Jong Sik, right, and Kim Kum Yong play against Chinas Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha during mixed doubles final
North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, right, and Kim Kum Yong play against China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha during mixed doubles final | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, right, and Kim Kum Yong play against China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha during the mixed doubles gold medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/8
South Koreas Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon celebrate their bronze medal win against Hong Kongs Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting
South Korea's Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon celebrate their bronze medal win against Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

South Korea's Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon celebrate their win against Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting after the mixed doubles bronze medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

