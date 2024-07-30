Manu Bhaker will aim to become the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition when the shooter alongside Sarabjot Singh competes in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday (July 30) at the Paris 2024 Games. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Bhaker has already won the bronze in the women's edition of the 10m air pistol event. The bronze medal pistol event remains India's biggest hope for the second medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.
Apart from Bhaker and Sarabjot, other big events to look out for include the India vs Ireland hockey match. Satwik-Chirag also play a group match with the quarterfinal qualification already confirmed. In boxing, Amit Panghal and Jaismine will begin their campaigns. Both pugilists will look to open on a bright note.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 30. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here
|Time (IST)
|Sports
|Event
|Athlete/Team
|12:30 PM
|Shooting
|Trap men's qualification
|Prithviraj Tondaiman
|12:30 PM
|Shooting
|Trap women's qualification
|Rajeshwari Kumar, Shreyasi Singh
|1:00 PM
|Shooting
|10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match
|Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker
|1:40 PM
|Rowing
|Men's singles sculls quarterfinal
|Balraj Panwar
|4:45 PM
|Hockey
|Men's Pool B match
|India vs Ireland
|5:14 PM
|Archery
|Women's recurve individual Rd of 32
|Ankita Bhakat
|5:27 PM
|Archery
|Women's recurve individual Rd of 32
|Bhajan Kaur
|5:30 PM
|Badminton
|Men's doubles group stage
|Satwik and Chirag
|5:53 PM
|Archery
|Women's recurve individual Rd of 16
|Bhajan Kaur/Ankita Bhakat*
|6:20 PM
|Badminton
|Women's doubles group stage
|Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa
|7:00 PM
|Shooting
|Trap men's final
|Prithviraj Tondaiman *
|7:16 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 51kg Rd of 16
|Amit Panghal
|9:24 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 57kg Rd of 32
|Jaismine
|10:46 PM
|Archery
|Men's recurve individual Rd of 32
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|11:25 PM
|Archery
|Men's recurve individual Rd of 16
|Dhiraj Bommadevara *
|1:22 AM
|Boxing
|Women's 54kg Rd of 16
|Priti Pawar
|*Subject to qualification
All Medal Events For July 30
Aquatics: Swimming - Men's 800 m freestyle
Aquatics: Swimming - Men's 4 × 200 m freestyle relay
Aquatics: Swimming - Women's 100 m backstroke
Fencing: Women's team epee
Gymnastics: Women's team all-around
Judo: Men's 81 kg
Judo: Women's 63 kg
Rugby Sevens: Women's gold medal and bronze play-off matches
Shooting: Pistol - Mixed 10 m air pistol team
Shooting: Shotgun - Men's trap
Table Tennis - Mixed doubles
Triathlon: Men's Individual
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be catched live on television via the Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.