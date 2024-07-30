Sports

Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 30 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 30. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Manu Bhaker. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Manu Bhaker will aim to become the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition when the shooter alongside Sarabjot Singh competes in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday (July 30) at the Paris 2024 Games. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

Bhaker has already won the bronze in the women's edition of the 10m air pistol event. The bronze medal pistol event remains India's biggest hope for the second medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Apart from Bhaker and Sarabjot, other big events to look out for include the India vs Ireland hockey match. Satwik-Chirag also play a group match with the quarterfinal qualification already confirmed. In boxing, Amit Panghal and Jaismine will begin their campaigns. Both pugilists will look to open on a bright note.

Time (IST) Sports Event Athlete/Team
12:30 PM Shooting Trap men's qualification Prithviraj Tondaiman
12:30 PM Shooting Trap women's qualification Rajeshwari Kumar, Shreyasi Singh
1:00 PM Shooting 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker
1:40 PM Rowing Men's singles sculls quarterfinal Balraj Panwar
4:45 PM Hockey Men's Pool B match India vs Ireland
5:14 PM Archery Women's recurve individual Rd of 32 Ankita Bhakat
5:27 PM Archery Women's recurve individual Rd of 32 Bhajan Kaur
5:30 PM Badminton Men's doubles group stage Satwik and Chirag
5:53 PM Archery Women's recurve individual Rd of 16 Bhajan Kaur/Ankita Bhakat*
6:20 PM Badminton Women's doubles group stage Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa
7:00 PM Shooting Trap men's final Prithviraj Tondaiman *
7:16 PM Boxing Men's 51kg Rd of 16 Amit Panghal
9:24 PM Boxing Men's 57kg Rd of 32 Jaismine
10:46 PM Archery Men's recurve individual Rd of 32 Dhiraj Bommadevara
11:25 PM Archery Men's recurve individual Rd of 16 Dhiraj Bommadevara *
1:22 AM Boxing Women's 54kg Rd of 16 Priti Pawar
*Subject to qualification
Indians In Action Today, July 30
Indians In Action Today, July 30
All Medal Events For July 30

Aquatics: Swimming - Men's 800 m freestyle

Aquatics: Swimming - Men's 4 × 200 m freestyle relay

Aquatics: Swimming - Women's 100 m backstroke

Fencing: Women's team epee

Gymnastics: Women's team all-around

Judo: Men's 81 kg

Judo: Women's 63 kg

Rugby Sevens: Women's gold medal and bronze play-off matches

Shooting: Pistol - Mixed 10 m air pistol team

Shooting: Shotgun - Men's trap

Table Tennis - Mixed doubles

Triathlon: Men's Individual

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be catched live on television via the Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

