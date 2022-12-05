Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Curator Did Not Provide The Pitch That We Asked For, Says Babar Azam

Home Sports

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Curator Did Not Provide The Pitch That We Asked For, Says Babar Azam

England had made a sporting declaration leaving Pakistan with a target of 343 in over 100 overs, but the home team were all out for 268 on the final day.

Babar Azam scored 136 & 4 in the 1st Test against England.
Babar Azam scored 136 & 4 in the 1st Test against England. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 9:11 pm

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday said that curator at the Rawalpindi Cricket ground took his inputs, but never provided the track he had asked for as the hosts lost the first Test against England by 74 runs. (More Cricket News)

England had made a sporting declaration leaving Pakistan with a target of 343 in over 100 overs, but the home team were all out for 268 on the final day.

The pitch had been panned by one and all after England scored in excess of 500 on the first day and seven centuries were scored across the first two innings.

"Yes, my input was there in the preparation of the pitch and we made it clear what we wanted, but we didn't get that because of the weather or whatever reason. But we wanted a track with some turn for the spinners," Babar told a post-match conference on Monday.

The Pakistan skipper also gave credit to England for continuing to play with same positive intent, but also mildly criticised his bowlers for being wayward.

"We were expecting they would continue to play like that against us. I think it becomes difficult for a captain when your bowlers are not hitting the right areas and runs are being scored both sides of the wicket. But full credit to them the way they batted in both innings," he said.

"It is never easy to come back after the opposition scores 500 on the first day, but I thought we batted well and came close to their total but in the second innings our batters didn't live up to the responsibility," he said.

Babar had no hesitations in admitting that it was disappointing to let go of such an opportunity to win a Test match.

Related stories

Watch: Winning Moment For England As They Win The 1st Test At Rawalpindi Against Pakistan

Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test: England's Liam Livingstone Ruled Out Of Remainder Of The Series Due To Injury

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Not Happy With The Pitch At All, Says PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

"I thought we were very much in the match till after lunch today to win the match unfortunately we lost back-to-back wickets and that didn’t help. But Anderson and Robinson bowled outstandingly well."

Tags

Sports Cricket PAK Vs ENG Babar Azam Rawalpindi Test Pakistan National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team Ramiz Raja PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read