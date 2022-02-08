Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan-Born Usman Khawaja In Australian Test Squad For Historic Cricket Tour

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998. Pat Cummins will be lead the side in the Test series starting on March 4 at Rawalpindi.

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan-Born Usman Khawaja In Australian Test Squad For Historic Cricket Tour
Usman Khawaja scored two centuries against England in the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test in Sydney. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 10:31 am

Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja has been included in an 18-man squad for Australia’s first Test tour to Pakistan since 1998, and their first in four years without Justin Langer as head coach. (More Cricket News)

The squad was confirmed three days after Langer announced he’d rejected a six-month contract extension offered by Cricket Australia and quit, a decision that left Andrew McDonald as interim coach.

Test captain Pat Cummins has been criticized by some high-profile former players including Ricky Ponting for not giving his full backing to Langer in the days leading up to the contract discussions.

Related stories

IND Vs PAK: BCCI Pours Water On Pakistan Cricket Board's Grand Plans

Pakistan Vs Australia 2022: AUS To Tour PAK For First Time After 1998 - Full Schedule

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Suspended From Bowling Due To Illegal Action

Cummins will lead the squad later this month to Pakistan for a three-Test series starting March 4 at Rawalpindi. The Australian starting lineup that finished off the 4-0 Ashes series victory over England last month with a win in Hobart has been retained.

Opener Marcus Harris, who made way for Khawaja's return for Australia late in the Ashes series, has been included in the squad.

Josh Hazlewood, who missed four of the five Ashes tests because of injury, also has returned to a pace-bowling group that includes Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Michael Neser and allrounder Cameron Green.

Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson have been added as spin options to support Nathan Lyon. “This squad covers for all scenarios, including the conditions, given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan,” selector George Bailey said.

“With several subcontinent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon this is a great first up challenge for the group after the successful home Ashes Series. It’s also a very historic tour given the length of time since an Australian side last toured Pakistan.”

Langer took over as the national men's head coach after the so-called Sandpapergate scandal in March 2018 during the third test against South Africa at Cape Town, one of the lowest points in Australia's sporting history.

Australia batter Cameron Bancroft was caught by television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper and was subsequently suspended by Cricket Australia for nine months. Steve Smith and David Warner, who were captain and vice-captain at the time, were banned for 12 months. Both have since returned as senior batters for Australia.

The absence of Langer will be felt in terms of experience in the conditions. Langer, a left-handed opener, played one test in Lahore in 1994 and three tests in '98, posting a century and two half-centuries on Pakistan soil.

Australian Cricketers' Association chief executive Todd Greenberg told Melbourne radio station SEN on Monday that he wouldn't be surprised if there were changes to the squad. “Clearly there’s some anxiety about touring, and that’s perfectly natural given an Australian cricket team hasn’t toured Pakistan for almost 25 years,” Greenberg said.

“We may have one or two players that won’t be comfortable despite all of the advice and guidance that we provide, and that’s OK.”

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Tags

Sports Australia's Tour Of Pakistan Pakistan National Cricket Team Australian National Cricket Team Usman Khawaja Cricket Justin Langer Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

NZ Vs SA: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of South Africa Test Series With Injury

NZ Vs SA: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of South Africa Test Series With Injury

Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich Goalkeeper, Out For Weeks After Surgery On Troublesome Right Knee

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Makes Big Revelation, Says He Was Urged To Leave RCB And 'Come Into Auction'

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat East Bengal 2-1, Keep Play-off Hopes Alive

IND Vs PAK: BCCI Pours Water On Pakistan Cricket Board's Grand Plans

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Lanuches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title