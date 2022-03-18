Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS: PCB Heeds Pakistan Government's Advice, Moves ODI Series Out Of Rawalpindi

Several political rallies by the government and opposition have been planned ahead of the national assembly session in Rawalpindi.

PAK Vs AUS: PCB Heeds Pakistan Government's Advice, Moves ODI Series Out Of Rawalpindi
Supporters of 'Pakistan People's Party' take part in an anti-government rally AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 8:22 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the white ball series against Australia from Rawalpindi to Lahore on the advice of the government. (More Cricket News)

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed confirmed on Friday that the three ODIs and lone T20 would be played in Lahore instead of Rawalpindi.

"Due to political activities and scenario we have decided it would be better to have the matches in Lahore as there will be a lot of movement and activities in Islamabad and Pindi during the time frame the matches are scheduled," he said.

Related stories

PAK Vs AUS: Asif Afridi, Mohammad Haris Named In Pakistan's ODI Squad; Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim Dropped

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Creates New Batting Record - Statstical Highlights

Trust Vote: Imran Khan On His Way Out? Pakistan Army Says It Will Stay Neutral

The ODIs are scheduled to be held on March 29, 31 and April 2 followed by the T20 on April 4.

Australia are already in Lahore preparing for the third Test at the Gaddafi stadium, which starts on Monday.

An Australian team official said the PCB had spoken to them and they had no issues as it only meant less travelling for the players.

The Australian squad since its arrival in Pakistan has enjoyed an incident-free tour despite a major suicide bomb attack in Peshawar but due to the political scenario heating up after the opposition filed a no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, political activities have picked up in the twin cities.

Several political rallies by the government and opposition have been planned ahead of the national assembly session in the coming days.

Law enforcement agencies expect thousands of people to enter Rawalpindi and Islamabad from next week.

Australia and Pakistan squads had stayed in Islamabad when they played the first Test in Pindi earlier this month.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia PAK Vs AUS Australia's Tour Of Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan National Assembly Session Imran Khan Pakistan Political Tension Lahore Rawalpindi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashneer Grover Digs Into Paytm Wallet To Buy Peace With Start-Ups

Ashneer Grover Digs Into Paytm Wallet To Buy Peace With Start-Ups

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts