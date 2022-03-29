Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS: COVID-19 Hits Australia Cricket Team Again After Ashton Agar Tests Positive For Virus

Ashton Agar is the second Australia cricketer to be ruled out of the limited-overs series against Pakistan after being tested positive for COVID-19.

PAK Vs AUS: COVID-19 Hits Australia Cricket Team Again After Ashton Agar Tests Positive For Virus
Australia spinner Ashton Agar tested COVID-19 positive just hours before 1st ODI against Pakistan. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 4:53 pm

Australia’s cricket team was weakened by another case of COVID-19 on Tuesday after left-arm spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for the virus just hours before the start of a limited-overs international series in Pakistan.

PAK vs AUS 1st ODI | Cricket News

Australian team management said physiotherapist Brendan Wilson also tested positive during regular testing of the squad.

Related stories

PAK Vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score, Lahore: Aaron Finch Departs On 23, Australia 110/1

PAK Vs AUS, First ODI, Live Streaming: Where To See Live In India

PAK Vs AUS: Australia End Asian Horror Story With Historic Series Win In Pakistan

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was ruled out on Monday because of a COVID-19 infection, leaving an under-strength Australian squad with 13 fit players available for the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was unavailable for at least the start of the three-match series because of a hip injury, and veteran batter Steve Smith was ruled out with an injured elbow.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and veteran opener David Warner are being rested for the limited-overs portion of the tour after helping Australia to a 1-0 victory in the three-match Test series.

Lahore will host the three ODIs and a one-off Twenty20 international to round off Australia's tour to Pakistan.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia PAK Vs AUS Ashton Agar COVID-19 Australia National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Josh Inglis Steve Smith Mitchell Marsh Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood Mitchell Starc David Warner Lahore
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Indian Army Day: When Bollywood Courted Controversy From The Men In Uniform

Indian Army Day: When Bollywood Courted Controversy From The Men In Uniform