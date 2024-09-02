Zurich Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch Star Athletes In Action On TV And Online

The Diamond League rolls on with host of stars set to take part in Zurich at the penultimate event of the campaign. With a hectic post-Olympics schedule, this is the second-last stop in the series tour, with the final one going to be held in Brussels. (More Sports News)
Zurich will see a host of stars take the field, that includes showdowns between Julien Alfred and Sha’carri Richardson in the women’s 100m.
Superstar Mondo Duplantis will also be in action whereas in men's javelin throw, Germany's Julian Weber and Kenya's Julius Yego will also be seen in action.
Neeraj Chopra of India will not participate in the event as the athlete is reportedly set to undergo surgery.
When is the Diamond League event in Zurich?
The 2024 Diamond League in Zurich will be held on September 5, Thursday. Mondo Duplantis and Karsten Warholm will compete in an exhibition race at Letzigrund Stadium with the Olympics gold medallist and the hurdler going in a one-off 100m.
Where to watch the event live in India?
The Zurich Diamond League 2024, will begin at 19:30 (local time) on September 4, Thursday. Which means Indian fans can watch the action 9:00 PM IST onwards on the same day.
The live-streaming of the Diamond League 2024 event in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Schedule: