World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Ankushita, Nishant Secure Quarterfinal Berths; Arundhati Advances

National champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) registered a convincing win to advance to the pre-quarterfinals

BFI
Nishant Dev (Red) was clinical in his 5-0 demolition of Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen. Photo: BFI
info_icon

Former world youth champion Ankushita Boro (60kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) registered comfortable victories to reach quarterfinals of the second Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

National champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) also registered a convincing win to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Boro was up against Asian champion Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan. But the Indian wasn’t bothered by the stature of her opponent as she went for her punches from Round 1 and never really looked in trouble throughout the bout to earn a 4-1 verdict.

World championships bronze medallist Nishant was clinical in his 5-0 demolition of Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen to reach the last eight stage.

Earlier in the day, Choudhary began her 66 kg campaign with a clinical round 1 against Stephanie Pieneiro of Puerto Rico.

She was slightly conservative in round 2, consolidating her position before dominating the next round to get a unanimous 5-0 verdict in her favour.

Nishant Dev in action. - BFI
World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Nishant Dominates Opponent In 2-Minute Bout; Abhinash Loses

BY PTI

Narender Berwal (+92kg) also put up a strong fight against Ecuador’s Gerlon Gilmar Congo Chala but it wasn't enough to advance to the next round.

The 2022 Asian Games bronze winner started slow in round 1 and was then forced to catch up. He did well to impress three of the five judges with his punches in the second and third round of the round of 32 bout.

However, his efforts were not enough to overturn the overall deficit.

On Thursday, Sachin Siwach (57kg) will look to seal his quarterfinal berth against Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (51kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Jaismine (women’s 57kg) will start their campaign after having received a bye in the opening round.

