World Boxing Championships 2025 Preview: Nikhat, Lovlina To Lead India Against Strong Opposition

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain return to international boxing as India's challenge begins at the World Boxing Championships 2025, starting Thursday, September 4

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nikhat Zareen Lovlina Borgohain spearhead India at World Boxing Championships 2025
File photo of Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen. | Photo: File
Summary
  • World Boxing Championships 2025 begin Thursday, September 4, with over 550 boxers

  • Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain spearhead India's boxing challenge

  • Zareen competes in 51kg, while Borgohain defends her 75kg title

  • Indian men's team lacks last edition's medallists, introducing fresh faces

Indian boxers face a stern test at the upcoming World Boxing Championships 2025, commencing this Thursday, September 4. The contingent aims to match or surpass its prior medal haul. Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain spearhead the national team. For the first time, the Championships operate under the new World Boxing governing body and feature both men's and women's events together.

World Boxing Championships Under New Banner

The World Boxing Championships begin on Thursday. "World Boxing" now sanctions these Championships, marking the first time men's and women's events combine.

India enjoyed a successful run in 2023, as women secured four gold medals in New Delhi and men clinched three bronze medals in Tashkent. However, results declined subsequently, with an underwhelming performance at the Asian Games later that year and a disappointing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although Indian pugilists returned with significant hauls from earlier World Boxing Cups this year, the scale of these Championships – featuring over 550 boxers from more than 65 nations, including 17 Paris Olympic medallists – presents a far tougher challenge.

Nikhat, Lovlina Return To International Competition

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain make their international return after over a year's hiatus. Both enter the tournament with limited preparation, having competed in only one domestic event since the Paris Games. However, the duo could draw tough opponents in initial rounds, as they are likely unseeded after missing all three World Boxing Cups this year.

Nikhat starts a fresh campaign in the 51kg category; she previously earned world titles at 52kg (2022) and 50kg (2023). Weight management remains a concern, with the Telangana boxer struggling with it during the Paris Olympics, where China's Wu Yu "out-punched" her in a second-round exit.

Lovlina, a three-time Worlds medallist, defends her 75kg crown. She must navigate her way past both familiar rivals and new challengers. Veteran Pooja Rani, a two-time Asian champion who won a silver at the July World Cup, joins them. These three form the women's squad's experienced core.

Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), a 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze winner, Sakshi (54kg), and Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) are also included; all are expected to be seeded following their gold-medal showings at the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan.

Fresh Faces In Men's Boxing Squad

With a largely fresh-faced squad, India's men's boxing team faces a challenging period. Last edition's medallists – Nishant Dev, Deepak Bhoria, and Mohammad Hussamuddin, who all claimed bronze medals in 2023 – are absent from the squad due to various reasons.

The experienced group comprises Sumit Kundu, who returns to the squad after injury, 2021 World Youth champion Sachin Siwach, and Harsh Choudhary (86kg). All three possess previous Worlds experience.

They are joined by a promising group of debutants: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg), and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), all hoping to make their mark on this significant stage.

Full India Squad For World Boxing Championships 2025

The Indian contingent features a strong line-up for the World Boxing Championships.

Women's Squad:

Meenakshi Hooda (48kg)

Nikhat Zareen (51kg)

Sakshi (54kg)

Jaismine Lamboria (57kg)

Sanju Khatri (60kg)

Neeraj Phogat (60kg)

Sanamacha Chanu (70kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg)

Pooja Rani (80kg)

Nupur Sheoran (80+kg)

Men's Squad:

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg)

Pawan Bartwal (55kg)

Sachin Siwach (60kg)

Abhinash Jamwal (65kg)

Hitesh Gulia (70kg)

Sumit Kundu (75kg)

Lakshya Chahar (80kg)

Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg)

Harsh Chaudhary (90kg)

Narender Berwal (90+kg)

(With PTI Inputs)

