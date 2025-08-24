WNBA Wrap: Wilson Leads Aces To 10th Straight Win; Dream Set Franchise Wins Record

Elsewhere, Tina Charles scored 23 points and had her 200th career double-double, Bria Hartley also scored 23 and the Connecticut Sun held off the Chicago Sky 94-84 for a WNBA season-best three-game winning streak

Aja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after drawing a foul against the Atlanta Dream in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • Las Vegas Aces beat Washington Mystics 91-81

  • Atlanta Dream post 78-62 win over New York Liberty

  • Connecticut Sun hold off Chicago Sky 94-84

A'ja Wilson had 36 points and 13 rebounds for her 19th double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 91-81 victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Dana Evans added 21 points in 23 minutes off the bench for the Aces (24-14) and Jackie Young had 10.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen had 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for her 14th double-double, one off the franchise record for the Mystics (16-21). Shakira Austin added 18 points and Sonia Citron 13.

The Mystics bolted to an early 15-point lead and led 26-19 after one quarter. The difference was going 9 for 12 at the foul line as both teams had one 3-pointer and eight field goals.

Wilson had 11 points in the second quarter when the Aces outscored the Mystics by a dozen to take a 44-39 lead at the half. The Mystics made two field goals but upped their free throws to 16 of 19 while Las Vegas was 5 for 5.

DeWanna Bonner #14 of the Phoenix Mercury high fives Alyssa Thomas #25 after a three-point shot against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half of the WNBA game at PHX Arena on August 22, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. - null
WNBA Wrap: Thomas Notches Another Triple-double In Mercury's Win

BY Stats Perform

With its winning streak, Las Vegas has surged into third place, a half-game behind Atlanta for the second seed.

Dream set franchise wins record

Allisha Gray scored 19 points to help the Atlanta Dream set a franchise record for wins in a season with a 78-62 victory over the injury-plagued New York Liberty.

Brionna Jones added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the ninth win in 11 games for Atlanta (24-13), which maintained a slim lead in the race for the No. 2 seed for the WNBA Playoffs.

The Dream lead Las Vegas by a half-game in the standings after the Aces defeated the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Defending WNBA champion New York (22-15) dropped to two games behind the Dream and has now lost four of five. The Liberty were playing without their top two stars, Breanna Stewart (knee) and Sabrina Ionescu (foot), due to injuries.

Kennedy Burke led New York with 13 points off the bench, while Jonquel Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.

The Dream led from start to finish after opening the game on a 12-4 run. They built a 24-14 advantage after one quarter and were up 48-29 at halftime behind Gray's 11 points.

The short-handed Liberty never threatened in the second half, with Atlanta's lead swelling to as high as 26 points in the third quarter. 

Charles hits milestone as Sun win

Tina Charles scored 23 points and had her 200th career double-double, Bria Hartley also scored 23 and the Connecticut Sun held off the Chicago Sky 94-84 for a season-best three-game winning streak.

Hartley was 8-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, the last coming with two minutes left to effectively end Chicago’s frantic comeback try. Connecticut led by 21 with 3:21 to play in the third quarter before the Sky closed within four points with five minutes to play. Hartley's 3-pointer made it 89-79.

Marina Mabrey added 20 points and reserve Saniya Rivers 13 for the Sun (9-27), who won just their third road game. Charles had 10 rebounds and is the WNBA career leader in double-doubles.

Kia Nurse led the comeback for Chicago (9-27) with 19 points. She didn't score until hitting two 3-pointers in the last minute of the first half and scored 10 in the fourth quarter. Kamilla Cordoso added 18 points, Ariel Adkins had 12 and Angel Reese 11 with 11 rebounds, giving her 19 double-doubles for the season, matching Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson for the league lead.

