Vinesh Phogat: Will The Retired Wrestler Make A Comeback To Wrestling?

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has hinted at a retirement U-turn with a cryptic post on Instagram

Vinesh Phogat
Wrestler turned politician Vinesh Phogat. Photo: PTI
Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has recently hinted at returning to wrestling via her Instagram post. The Asian Games gold medallist took to social media on Monday, November 4 wherein she said that she has been hurting, but has courage left in pursue her goal. (More Sports News)

The wrestler was in amidst a controversy at the Paris Olympics wherein she failed to weigh-in. Phogat put out a short poem, hinting at her return to wrestling. The 30-year-old had quit the sport after she had been disqualified from the final of the 50kg event after being overweight by just 100gms.

"Granted, you're tired today. Granted, today you're a wounded bird. But you still have courage within you. You're still alive for the sake of your goal," Vinesh wrote on his Instagram channel.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (left) and Sakhshi Malik (right) - null
Vinesh Phogat Disagrees With Sakshi's 'Selfish' Blame Over Wrestlers' Protest | Who Said What?

BY Outlook Web Desk

The wrestler, who recently won the 2024 assembly election from Julana constituency representing the Indian National Congress, was one bout away from winning a historic gold after putting up spirited performances at the Olympics.

However, Phogat was disqualified after the compulsory weigh-in on the day of the final, that showed her to be overweight by 100gms.

Announcing her retirement, she said in a post on X in Hindi, "Ma Kusti (Mother, wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage has been broken. I don't have any more strength now."

"Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024," she added in the post.

After returning to India, Vinesh contested the Haryana Assembly elections for the Congress party and won the Julana seat by 5761 seats.

