After Nisha Dahiya's heartbreaking exit from Paris Olympics, her senior compatriot Vinesh Phogat will seek better fortunes when she begins her campaign in the women's freestyle 50kg category on Tuesday (August 6). Watch Phogat's round of 16 bout live on TV and online. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The 29-year-old Phogat has got a tough draw, as she will face defending Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki, who is yet to lose a match in her international career as per PTI.
It will indeed be an uphill task for Phogat to clear the opening hurdle against the Japanese, who won the gold at Tokyo Games without conceding a single point. But on the plus side, since Susaki is highly fancied to reach the final, it can open up the repechage route for Vinesh, who has dropped down to 50kg category from 53kg weight-class.
This will be Phogat's third consecutive Olympics appearance, and she is eyeing her first medal at the Games.
Earlier, Nisha Dahiya was left in tears and a lot of pain after she lost her quarter-final bout against North Korea's Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the women's 68kg freestyle category on Monday. Leading 8-1 at one point with just about 90 seconds remaining, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand, which left her in agonising pain as she wept inconsolably.
Nisha had to be taken to a medical facility inside the Games Village for a scan. "It was 100 percent intentional, they hurt her intentionally. We had seen, there was an instruction from the Korean corner. They attacked the joint. They have taken away the medal from her," India's national coach Virender Dahiya told PTI.
Before Phogat's round of 16 bout begins, here are the key streaming and other details:
