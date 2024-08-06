Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Vs Yui Susaki Live Streaming, Paris Olympics: When, Where To Watch Indian Wrestler's Round Of 16 Bout

The 29-year-old Vinesh Phogat has got a tough draw, as she will face defending Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki in the round of 16. Check out the live streaming details of the India vs Japan, women's freestyle 50kg bout

vinesh-phogat-indian-wrestler-uww-photo
File photo of India's Paris Olympics-qualified wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Photo: X/United World Wrestling
After Nisha Dahiya's heartbreaking exit from Paris Olympics, her senior compatriot Vinesh Phogat will seek better fortunes when she begins her campaign in the women's freestyle 50kg category on Tuesday (August 6). Watch Phogat's round of 16 bout live on TV and online. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 29-year-old Phogat has got a tough draw, as she will face defending Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki, who is yet to lose a match in her international career as per PTI.

It will indeed be an uphill task for Phogat to clear the opening hurdle against the Japanese, who won the gold at Tokyo Games without conceding a single point. But on the plus side, since Susaki is highly fancied to reach the final, it can open up the repechage route for Vinesh, who has dropped down to 50kg category from 53kg weight-class.

This will be Phogat's third consecutive Olympics appearance, and she is eyeing her first medal at the Games.

Earlier, Nisha Dahiya was left in tears and a lot of pain after she lost her quarter-final bout against North Korea's Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the women's 68kg freestyle category on Monday. Leading 8-1 at one point with just about 90 seconds remaining, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand, which left her in agonising pain as she wept inconsolably.

India's Nisha, right, reacts after the women's freestyle 68kg wrestling quarterfinal match against North Korea's Sol Gum Pak, left, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
What Happened To Nisha Dahiya: With Twisted Arm, Dislocated Finger Wrestler Put Up Brave Fight - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nisha had to be taken to a medical facility inside the Games Village for a scan. "It was 100 percent intentional, they hurt her intentionally. We had seen, there was an instruction from the Korean corner. They attacked the joint. They have taken away the medal from her," India's national coach Virender Dahiya told PTI.

Before Phogat's round of 16 bout begins, here are the key streaming and other details:

Vinesh Phogat Vs Yui Susaki, Women's 50kg Wrestling Round Of 16 Live Streaming Details

When will the Vinesh Phogat vs Yui Susaki, women's 50kg wrestling round of 16 bout be played?

The Vinesh Phogat vs Yui Susaki, women's freestyle 50kg wrestling round of 16 bout will be played on Tuesday, August 6 at around 2:44pm IST at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. The timing is subject to change, depending on when the previous bouts on Mat B end. Phogat's bout is the third in order (2:30pm start).

Where will the Vinesh Phogat vs Yui Susaki, women's 50kg wrestling round of 16 bout be telecast and live streamed?

The round of 16 bout of Vinesh Phogat will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

