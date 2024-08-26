As promised, three-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat was awarded a gold medal by the Sarvkhap Panchayat in Rohtak, Haryana on Sunday (August 25). The Indian wrestler had recently lost her Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal seeking a joint silver medal, after being disqualified from the 50kg final at the Paris Summer Games. (More Sports News)
"My fight has not ended, it has rather just begun. The fight for our daughters' honour has just started. We said the same thing during our sit-in," Phogat said at the event held to honour her. Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old celebrated her birthday in Jhajjar, where she was also felicitated.
Phogat played a central role in the wrestlers' protest against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment last year.
"When I could not play in Paris, I thought I was very unfortunate but after returning to India and experiencing all the love and support here, I feel that I am very fortunate," she said.
The wrestler added that the Haryana khap's gesture will also encourage other women sportspersons that their communities will support them even when the chips are down.
"I will forever be indebted for this honour which is above any medal," she said. Phogat, who hails from Haryana's Balali village, had faced a gut-wrenching exit after being disqualified on the day of her 50kg final at the Paris Olympics.
Earlier, the star wrestler had got a rousing reception upon her return to India and was feted by several supporters and khap panchayats en route to Balali, prompting Phogat to say that welcome was better than winning 1000 Olympic medals.