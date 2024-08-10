Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Appeal: CAS Concludes Hearing; IOA Hopes For Positive Outcome

Vinesh was disqualified ahead of her gold medal bout against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of USA for being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on the morning of the final

In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. Photo: PTI
The hearing into the appeal of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic wrestling gold medal bout concluded late on Friday at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Paris. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said they remain hopeful for a positive outcome.

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.

The disqualification meant that she would be barred from competing in the final, plus would be placed last in her weight category.

Vinesh appealed against the disqualification in the CAS demanding a silver as she had cleared the weight on the day she beat three wrestlers to reach the final.

Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

"Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours," the IOA stated.

"It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter," the IOA said.

IOA chief PT Usha thanked Salve and Singhania as well as the Krida Legal team for their assistance and arguments during the hearing.

"IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter.

"We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career," Usha said.

Earlier, the ad-hoc division said that a decision can be expected before the end of the ongoing Games on Sunday.

