Under-23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Vishvajit In Bronze Play-Offs, Women Bow Out Early

Vishvajit More kept India’s medal hopes alive by reaching the bronze medal play-offs at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships, while Hanny Kumari, Diksha Malik, and Prince suffered early exits

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Under-23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Vishvajit More In Bronze Play-Offs, Women Bow Out Early
Wrestling arena representative image. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vishvajit More reached the bronze medal play-offs in Greco-Roman at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships

  • Hanny Kumari (50kg) lost 4-6 by fall to UWW’s Sviatlana Katenka, while Diksha Malik (72kg) went down 3-9 to China’s Yuqi Liu

  • In the 82kg category, Prince was defeated by fall against Uzbekistan’s Samandar Bobonazarov in his qualification bout

Greco Roman wrestler Vishvajit More kept India's medal hopes alive by making the bronze medal play-offs while all three Indian women wrestlers in action lost their respective first rounds at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday

Hanny Kumari (50kg) lost her bout by fall after a close fight against Sviatlana Katenka, who is competing under UWW flag. The score was 4-6 in favour of Katenka when she found the pin move against the Indian.

Diksha Malik (72kg) could not cross the qualification round, losing 3-9 to China's Yuqi Liu, who later lost her bout by fall to shut the door on the Indian.

Priya Malik (76kg) lost her Qualification bout by techical superiotiy (0-10) to American Kylie Renee Welker. The American has reached the semifinals and if she wins, it will open the repechage route for Priya.

In Greco Roman, Vishvajit More utilised the repechage chance by winning his bout by technical superiority (9-1) against Gerogia's Giorgi Kochalidze.

He is now up against Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Mmayrbekov.

Kunal, though, bowed out of 60kg after losing his quarterfinal 2-4 to Israel's Melkamu Fetene after beginning his campaign with an impressive technical superiority win (8-0) over Serbia's Roland Varga.

Related Content
Related Content

In 82kg, Prince lost his qualification bout 'by fall' to Uzbekistan's Samandar Bobonazarov.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs NZ-W Preview, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

  2. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  3. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  4. Asia Cup Trophygate: BCCI Vs PCB Showdown Looms At ICC Meeting

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  2. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  3. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  2. Prince Andrew Abandons All Royal Titles

  3. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  4. Trump Says He Discussed Trade With PM Modi

  5. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect