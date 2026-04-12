UFC 327 Report | Donald Trump Takes Spotlight As Carlos Ulberg Knocks Jiri Prochazka Out For Light Heavyweight Title

Carlos Ulberg, of New Zealand, reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, by TKO to win their light heavyweight title bout at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Carlos Ulberg, of New Zealand, reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, by TKO to win their light heavyweight title bout at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)