U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz, Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Here's all the live streaming and squad info you need for the Pro Kabaddi League 11 matches - U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 36-28 in their opening Pro Kabaddi League 11 encounter. Photo: Special Arrangement
U Mumba are ready to take on Bengal Warriorz, while Telugu Titans face Dabang Delhi in the Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 on Saturday, October 26 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. (More Sports News)

U Mumba enter this match on the heels of their first win of the season, having defeated Gujarat Giants 33-27. In contrast, Bengal Warriorz come into the game after a loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers, falling 34-39.

In the standings, Bengal Warriorz currently sit in sixth place, while U Mumba is positioned ninth on the table.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans will go head-to-head with Dabang Delhi later the same day. Currently, the Titans stand 10th on the table, while Dabang Delhi hold the 5th position.

U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz: Full Squads

Bengal Warriorz Complete Squad

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chand, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Pranay Vinay Rane, Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Sambhaji Wabale, Hem Raj, Vaibhav Garje, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya Shinde, Dipak Shinde

All-Rounders: Sagar Kumar

U Mumba Complete Squad

Raiders: Manjeet, Satish Kannan, M Dhanasekar, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Choudhary, Shivam

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aashish Kumar, Rinku, Gokulakannan M, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugham

All-Rounders: Shubham Kumar Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi: Full Squads

Telugu Titans Complete Squad

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

Defenders: Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder

All-rounders: Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar

Dabang Delhi Complete Squad

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Md. Mijanur Rahman, Himanshu, Parveen, Vinay, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Manu

Defenders: Mohammad Baba Ali, Gaurav Chhillar, Rahul, Rinku Narwal, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh

All-rounders: Ashish, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary

U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz And Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi: Live Streaming

When to watch U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz, Pro Kabaddi League 11 Match?

The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match will take place at 8:00 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 26, Saturday.

When to watch Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 11 Match?

The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 11 match will be played at 9:00 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 26, Saturday.

Where to watch U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz And Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches?

All the matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

