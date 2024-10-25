U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz, Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

U Mumba are ready to take on Bengal Warriorz, while Telugu Titans face Dabang Delhi in the Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 on Saturday, October 26 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. (More Sports News)
U Mumba enter this match on the heels of their first win of the season, having defeated Gujarat Giants 33-27. In contrast, Bengal Warriorz come into the game after a loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers, falling 34-39.
In the standings, Bengal Warriorz currently sit in sixth place, while U Mumba is positioned ninth on the table.
Meanwhile, Telugu Titans will go head-to-head with Dabang Delhi later the same day. Currently, the Titans stand 10th on the table, while Dabang Delhi hold the 5th position.
U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz: Full Squads
Bengal Warriorz Complete Squad
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chand, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Pranay Vinay Rane, Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Sambhaji Wabale, Hem Raj, Vaibhav Garje, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya Shinde, Dipak Shinde
All-Rounders: Sagar Kumar
U Mumba Complete Squad
Raiders: Manjeet, Satish Kannan, M Dhanasekar, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Choudhary, Shivam
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aashish Kumar, Rinku, Gokulakannan M, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugham
All-Rounders: Shubham Kumar Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi: Full Squads
Telugu Titans Complete Squad
Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal
Defenders: Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder
All-rounders: Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar
Dabang Delhi Complete Squad
Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Md. Mijanur Rahman, Himanshu, Parveen, Vinay, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Manu
Defenders: Mohammad Baba Ali, Gaurav Chhillar, Rahul, Rinku Narwal, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh
All-rounders: Ashish, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz And Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi: Live Streaming
The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match will take place at 8:00 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 26, Saturday.
When to watch Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 11 Match?
The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 11 match will be played at 9:00 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 26, Saturday.
Where to watch U Mumba Vs Bengal Warriorz And Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches?
All the matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.