Other Sports

Two-Time Defending Champ Steve Stricker Takes 2nd-Round Lead At Regions Tradition Over Ernie Els

Steve Stricker, who has won three of the last four times at Greystone, had four birdies and a pair of bogeys over the first six holes before overtaking Els at the end on Friday

Advertisement

Two-time defending champion Steve Stricker with his daughter
info_icon

Two-time defending champion Steve Stricker birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Ernie Els after the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. (More Sports News)

Stricker, who has won three of the last four times at Greystone, had four birdies and a pair of bogeys over the first six holes before overtaking Els at the end on Friday.

A six-time winner last year, he's seeking his first this season and got his wish of being in the final group for what he predicted “should be a fun weekend."

Advertisement

Tiger Woods during practice at Valhalla for the PGA Championship. - Photo: X/ @PGAChampionshi
PGA Championship 2024: Facts, Figures And Prize Money Of 106th Edition Of Golf Tournament

BY Associated Press

Stricker said he's not dwelling on the chance for a three-peat.

"I enjoy it here. I feel good going around here," he said.

"I'm just trying to, you know, that old cliche of just taking one shot, one hole at a time kind of thing. So continue that with (Saturday)."

A World Golf Hall of Famer, Els shot a 68 in the second round. He was part of a six-way tie for first upon Round 1's completion earlier in the day after play was halted because of bad weather on Thursday.

Advertisement

Els had four birdies and still hasn't had a bogey over the first 36 holes to stay up with Stricker.

"Steve Stricker is obviously the king around here at the moment," Els said.

"He's won three or four times. He's got the tournament record so probably playing with him (Saturday) so I need to keep the pace up with Steve and try and make him work hard for this one. He's always got a lot of momentum on this course, but at least we're heading in a good direction."

Steve Flesch, who had one bogey, moved to 10 under with a birdie on 18 for a 69. He is a four-time winner on the 50-and-over circuit but hasn't finished better than 25th in seven events this year.

"I tried to be patient with how the year has been going on, but the golf hasn't been as bad as maybe where I am on the Schwab Cup list indicates," said Flesch, who came in ranked 65th.

"So maybe this will be a nice kickstart for me to get my year going a little bit, but I'm just I'm just glad I've kind of played two decent rounds and heading into the weekend with a chance."

Charlie Wi and Padraig Harrington were 9 under. Wi shot a 69, making two bogeys on par 5s but closing on No. 18 with his fifth birdie of the round. The South Korean has two runner-up finishes but no victories in 33 PGA Tour Champions events.

Advertisement

Harrington had a more up and down day, overcoming four bogeys for a 70. Kenny Perry (71) and Marco Dawson (70) were four shots back.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: 13 Arrested So Far In NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Case
  2. Two Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  3. Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong Arrives In India After 18 Month Gap, Says 'Ready To Work With New Delhi'
  4. Doctor, 63, Found Dead In South Delhi House; Robbery Suspected
  5. In Assam, Badruddin Ajmal Is Fighting A Battle For Survival
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Witnesses A Decent Opening, Collects Rs 2.25 Crore
  2. ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ Trailer Review: Basil Joseph-Prithviraj Sukumaran Promise A Laughter Riot In This Family Comedy
  3. Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' To Participate In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  4. Aamir Khan Drops Major Hint About 'Sarfarosh 2' At The Film's 25th Anniversary Special Screening
  5. Ektaa Kapoor To Not Welcome A Second Child Via Surrogacy? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start Shortly
  2. Us-Owned Belgian Football Team Blocked By Protesting Fans From Going To Game
  3. Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan's Centuries Help GT Beat CSK By 35 Runs - In Pics
  5. Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Slow Over Rate
World News
  1. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
  2. Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing
  3. Gaza War: US Says Israel's Use Of American Weapons Likely Violated International Law
  4. Iraq Asks UN To Wind Down Its Political Mission In The Country
  5. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail