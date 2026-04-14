Tour De France 2026 Preview: Cycling’s Superstars Set For Epic Showdown

Remco Evenepoel of the Team Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe, right, competes during the Tour of Flanders in Oudenaarde, Belgium on Sunday, April 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Remco Evenepoel of the Team Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe, right, competes during the Tour of Flanders in Oudenaarde, Belgium on Sunday, April 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)