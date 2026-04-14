Tour De France 2026 Preview: Cycling’s Superstars Set For Epic Showdown

Cycling enters a new golden era as Pogacar, Vingegaard and Van Aert deliver thrilling races, with Paris-Roubaix drama building anticipation for Tour de France 2026

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Tour De France 2026 Preview: Cycling’s Superstars Set For Epic Showdown
Remco Evenepoel of the Team Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe, right, competes during the Tour of Flanders in Oudenaarde, Belgium on Sunday, April 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cycling is witnessing a new golden era led by Pogacar, Vingegaard, Van Aert and Van der Poel

  • Paris-Roubaix delivered high drama as Van Aert beat Pogacar in a thrilling finish

  • Tour de France 2026 promises another intense showdown with rising stars joining the mix

Think of the golden age of men's tennis, when Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray dominated the tour with unprecedented consistency, delighting fans weekly.

Something remarkably similar and just as spectacular is unfolding in cycling today.

The sport is being blessed with a generation of male champions who have revitalized it, injecting a sense of drama that had been missing for years, when race strategies felt predictable and viewers would often only tune in for the last kilometers. Now, at the start of every major event, everything seems possible.

You can thank Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard for that.

They are the main figures of cycling’s new age. And since the start of the season, which culminates in the heat of July during three weeks on the bucolic roads of the Tour de France, there has not been a week of racing when they have not taken each other on with excitement and panache.

The latest example unfolded over the weekend in northern France at Paris-Roubaix, the grueling cycling classic over cobblestones known as the Hell of the North.

The 123rd edition of the one-day race was expected to be a duel between three-time defending champion van der Poel, from the Alpecin–Premier Tech, and Pogačar, the leader of the UAE Team Emirates XRG, who was chasing a first victory in the only Monument missing from his cabinet trophy. There are four other so-called Monument races in cycling — Liège–Bastogne–Liège, the Tour of Lombardy, the Tour of Flanders and Milan-San Remo.

Related Content
Belgium's Wout van Aert celebrates on the podium after winning the Paris-Roubaix cycling race in Roubaix, France. - | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Paris-Roubaix 2026: Wout Van Aert Beats Tadej Pogacar To Honours
BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour Setlist Revealed - X
BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour Setlist Revealed
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, with Netherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel, left, finishing second and Belgium's Remco Evenpoel third in Oudenaarde, Belgium. - | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Tour of Flanders 2026: Monumental Pogacar Wins For Record-equaling Third Time
South Africa's David Miller, right, Rassie van der Dussen walks off the field on the end of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between England and South Africa, in Karachi. - AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
Veteran South African Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket After 7-Year Career
Related Content

Unpredictable scenarios

Nothing went as planned in what turned out to be a blockbuster script.

Van der Poel saw his hopes vanish after two punctures in the cobbled sector of the famed Trouée d’Arenberg, losing considerable time he was unable to make up despite a furious chase. Pogačar, who had also suffered a puncture earlier in the race, found himself in an ideal position at the front, but that was without reckoning van Aert.

The often unlucky but experienced Visma–Lease a Bike rider stayed with the Slovenian until the finish and comfortably beat him in the final sprint at the Roubaix velodrome, handing him his first defeat of 2026.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme praised Pogačar for the enthusiasm he is bringing to the sport by competing on all terrains throughout the year. The 27-year-old four-time Tour champion is arguably the most exciting rider of his generation. Capable of winning everywhere, he has drawn comparisons with the great Eddy Merckx.

“We have a champion who is doing what Eddy Merckx was doing 50 years ago,” Prudhomme told RMC radio on Sunday. “Not just in terms of victories, but in being present from March all the way through to October. His quest for a fifth Monument—the only one that still eludes him—will continue, and in a way, that’s just fine by me.”

Vintage Tour de France looming

The renewed excitement in cycling has been felt throughout all the major classics this season, with thrilling, action-packed races at Milan–San Remo and the Tour of Flanders. It has also been present at weeklong races such as Paris-Nice, where two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard won ahead of Dani Martinez with the biggest winning margin since 1939, and the fourth biggest in the history of the race.

Vingegaard also secured the best climber’s polka-dot jersey, and took the best sprinter’s green jersey in a show of force that foreshadowed another major battle with Pogačar at the Tour this summer.

As well as chasing a third Tour crown this year, Vingegaard is set for his Giro d’Italia debut in May in a bid to win all three Grand Tours. He won the Tour de France in 2022 and ’23 and last year clinched his first Spanish Vuelta title.

Beyond the rivalry between Pogačar and Vingegaard, the possible participation in the Tour of young prodigy Paul Seixas could add an extra layer of suspense. At just 19 years old, the versatile Frenchman from the Decathlon CMA CGM team is regarded as a future great and France hopes he can end its long wait for a Tour victory, which dates back to 1985 and the final triumph of Bernard Hinault.

Seixas became last week the youngest winner of the Tour of the Basque Country, as well as the youngest winner of a WorldTour stage race ahead of Evenepoel.

“I had said before his brilliant victory in the Ardèche (classic), after a 42-kilometre solo breakaway that If he doesn’t come (to the Tour), we won’t hold it against him. I can confirm today that if he does come, we won’t hold it against him either," Prudhomme joked when asked about Seixas's participation.

According to Prudhomme, cycling's revival is confirmed by a renewed interest among younger audiences, who follow races roadside — like last year in Montmartre during the Tour final stage which drew thousands of spectators — as well as on social media and on television.

There was nearly 150 million viewers across Europe for last year's Tour, with afternoon broadcasts in France reaching record highs.

“I don’t know if we’re living through a golden age, but we are certainly experiencing some beautiful moments,” Prudhomme said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 22 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  2. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Chennai For Today's Match

  3. IPL Dispatch: Tim David Pays Price For Ball Mischief; Praful Hinge Basks In Power Of Manifestation

  4. SRH Vs RR: Praful Hinge Creates Record, Becomes First Bowler In IPL History To Scalp 3 Wickets In Opening Over

  5. Who Is Sakib Hussain? Debutant Who Took Four-Wicket Haul In SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 13, 2026

  2. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  3. Workers Protest Outside Factory In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, Demand Wage Hike

  4. Heatwaves Likely In Several States Including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha In Days To Come

  5. Three Nigerians Booked For Participating In Trinamool Congress Election Rally In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

  2. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

  3. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  4. Pope Vows To ‘Speak Out Loud’ Against War After Unprecedented Trump Attack

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  2. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  3. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  4. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships

  5. Rahul Gandhi Returns to Bengal Campaign Trail as Congress Eyes Revival

  6. Iran Must Make Next Move After Talks: Vance

  7. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Sees Dip, Yet Nears Massive Milestone

  8. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals