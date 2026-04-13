Paris-Roubaix 2026: Wout Van Aert Beats Tadej Pogacar To Honours

Belgian rider Wout van Aert beat cycling great Tadej Pogačar in a dramatic sprint to the line to win the prestigious Paris-Roubaix one-day classic for the first time on Sunday. They were neck and neck entering the finish at the vélodrome in Roubaix after more than five hours of grueling racing. Van Aert had the better sprint credentials and timed his attack perfectly to surge past Pogačar on the right and hold him off. Van Aert raised his right finger and pointed to the sky as he crossed the line and then got off his bike and lay on his back, thoroughly exhausted. He dedicated the victory to his former teammate Michael Goolaerts, who died at the age of 23 after collapsing during the 2018 race.

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France Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling-Wout van Aert
Belgium's Wout van Aert celebrates on the podium after winning the Paris-Roubaix cycling race in Roubaix, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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France Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling-Tadej Pogacar
Belgium's Wout van Aert, center, celebrates on the podium after winning the Paris-Roubaix cycling race ahead of second placed Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, left, and third placed Jasper Stuyven of Belgium, right, in Roubaix, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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France Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling-Wout van Aert
Belgium's Wout van Aert crosses the finish line ahead of Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, left, to win the Paris-Roubaix cycling race in Roubaix, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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France Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling-Belgiums Wout van Aert
Belgium's Wout van Aert crosses the finish line to win the Paris-Roubaix cycling race in Roubaix, France pointing his finger skywards to commemorate Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts who died after crashing in the race in 2018. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Cycling fans watch the Paris-Roubaix cycling race in Roubaix, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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