The Open Championship Golf: Rory Mcilroy Hoping To Get Putter To 'Cooperate'

Speaking after the conclusion of his final round at The Renaissance Club, world number two Rory Mcilroy said getting his putting game into shape had been his main aim for the week

Rory McIlroy in action at the Scottish Open.
Rory Mcilroy is hoping to get his putter to "cooperate" at The Open Championship this week after two close-range misses cost him at the recent U.S. Open. (More Sports News)

McIlroy was in contention to end his 10-year major drought at Pinehurst last month, only to miss two putts from inside four feet on the last three holes of his final round.

Those missed opportunities allowed Bryson DeChambeau to edge him out by one shot and claim his second U.S. Open title, having previously triumphed in 2020.

McIlroy finished in a share of fourth at the Scottish Open last week, four shots behind winner Robert MacIntyre, as he again struggled on the greens.

Speaking after the conclusion of his final round at The Renaissance Club, the world number two said getting his putting game into shape had been his main aim for the week.

"The reason that I like to play the week before the majors is to knock a little bit of rust off and try to get sharp, and I feel like I've done that this week," McIlroy told the PGA Tour website.

"If I can get the putter to cooperate and get the speed of the greens down... I feel like I'll be in a really good spot."

Reflecting on his overall showing, McIlroy added: "I felt like the ball-striking was there pretty much every day.

"There were a few scrappy bits here and there, but overall, it was a good week to see where my game is heading into next week, especially on the back of three weeks off.

"Pleased with the week with one eye on trying to defend here, but obviously an eye on trying to get prepared for Troon as well."

