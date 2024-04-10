Other Sports

The Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, When, Where To Watch

Get ready for the biggest event in golf, the Masters, as golfers from around the world convene at Augusta National Golf Club. Here is all the information you need to know including the player's names, prize money, streaming options and more

It's that time of the year again! The biggest and most beautiful evenings in the world of golf are here. Players from all corners of the world have arrived in Georgia, at the magnificent Augusta National Golf Club, for The Masters 2024 - the first major championship of the season. The tournament will commence on Thursday, April 11. (More Golf News)

The competition will witness intense battles between the pro-PGA golfers and the LIV golfers with big names like Tiger Woods, Rory Mcllroy, Dustin Johnson and the defending champion Jon Rahm.

Champions with different motivations are heading to the Masters. While Tiger Woods is seeking his sixth green jacket, Rory McIlroy is attempting to win an elusive Masters title to complete his career Grand Slam, after failing in his previous nine attempts.

The Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, secured the final available spot at the Masters after an impressive victory at Valero Texas. Scottie Scheffler is heading for his second masters title and he is already in a terrific form, having won the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a five-shot lead and followed it up by becoming the first player to win consecutive Players Championship titles at Sawgrass, just a week later.

The Masters 2024 Schedule:

April 11, Thursday - Round 1

April 12, Friday - Round 2

April 13, Saturday - Round 3

April 14, Sunday - Round 4

The Masters 2024 Prize Money:

The prize pot for the 2024 Masters is the same as last years' according to reports, which is USD 18 million. However, the mouth watering prize money is not the only thing the winner will earn, it comes with a huge PGA tour points and a signature green jacket.

Winner - USD 3.24 million

Runner- Up - USD 1.94 million

Semi-finalist - USD 1.22 million

Where to watch the The Masters 2024?

The Masters 2024 will be available to stream at the Masters app and website. One can also watch the tournament at ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com, the Masters App and the CBS Sports app.

