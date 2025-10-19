PKL 2025: Telugu Titans Edge Past Gujarat Giants In Low-scoring Thriller

PKL 2025
PKL 2025: Telugu Titans in action against Gujarat Giants. Photo: X/ProKabaddi
Telugu Titans held their composure in the final quarter to overcome the Gujarat Giants 30-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League, on Sunday.

Both teams were evenly matched through most of the encounter, with Vijay Malik scoring 8 points and Bharat Hooda scoring 7 points for the third-placed side.

The opening stages saw the Titans and the Giants matching each other point for point in a gripping contest.

The Titans began with purpose as Malik led their charge, contributing in both raids and tackles, while Bharat added valuable support in attack.

For the Giants, Rakesh was in fine form, finding gaps in the Titans’ defence to keep his team in the hunt.

Lucky Sharma's sharp tackles proved crucial in halting Telugu’s raiders, maintaining parity through the first exchanges.

At the 10-minute mark, the contest remained finely poised at 6-6.

The contest remained finely balanced through the next phase of play.

For the Titans, Malik continued to impress, combining sharp footwork with composure under pressure to pick up valuable raid points, including a crucial do-or-die success.

Manjeet also found his rhythm, breaching the Giants’ defence to keep the scoreboard ticking for the home side.

Himanshu Singh and Rakesh kept their team in the hunt with timely raids, while Lucky Sharma and Mohammadreza Shadloui executed key tackles to stall the Titans’ momentum.

Both teams showed discipline in defence and efficiency in attack, ensuring the game stayed on a knife’s edge. At the 20-minute mark, the scores were level once again at 11-11.

The intensity stayed high as the Titans and the Giants continued to match each other in every department.

Bharat remained at the heart of the Titans’ attack, executing crucial raids -- including a do-or-die effort -- to keep his team level.

Defender Ankit impressed as well, pulling off a couple of key tackles that prevented Gujarat from building any momentum.

Himanshu's consistency in attack once again stood out, while Lucky Sharma’s defensive awareness proved vital in containing Bharat and Manjeet.

Substitute Visvanth V chipped in with a timely do-or-die raid, ensuring the Giants stayed in contention. As the clock hit the 30-minute mark, the teams were locked once again at 17-17.

The decisive moment came when the Titans’ defence, led by Ajit Pawar and Avi Duhan, produced a superb collective effort to inflict an ALL OUT on the Giants -- a turning point that swung momentum decisively in their favour.

Bharat continued his stellar show in attack, pulling off another do-or-die raid to send Shadloui and Rakesh off the mat, while Vijay Malik added crucial points to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The Giants fought back through Himanshu and Rakesh, but despite their late resistance, the Giants struggled to break through a disciplined Titans defence that closed ranks when it mattered most.

In the end, Telugu Titans’ composure and all-round execution saw them emerge victorious, finishing with a five-point cushion.

