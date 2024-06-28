Other Sports

Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Season 2 From October 3 In London

The 10-day, one-of-a-kind chess league featuring top players will take place at Friends House, located in the heart of central London

Tech Mahindra Global Chess League
FIDE and Tech Mahindra aim to revolutionize the fan experience of chess through a new format. Photo: Tech Mahindra Global Chess League
info_icon

The second edition of the Global Chess League, a joint initiative between the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Tech Mahindra, is set to take place in London from October 3-12 later this year. (More Sports News)

The 10-day, one-of-a-kind chess league featuring top players will take place at Friends House, located in the heart of central London.

London was selected as the venue for this season to connect with the fast-growing fan base and enthusiasm for chess in the European region. The decision, as per a press release by the organisers, was taken after receiving feedbacks regarding the venue

Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President, said, “After a fantastic response to the inaugural season, we are excited to continue our mission of expanding the reach of chess worldwide and drawing in new experiences for chess fans. Tech Mahindra’s commitment to usher in a new era in the modern chess ecosystem is commendable, and we are confident that the second edition of the league will provide the right platform and push needed to further elevate the sport.”

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa at Norway Chess 2024. - X | Sai Media
Norway Chess 2024 Wrap: R Praggnanandhaa Ends Dream Run On High; Magnus Carlsen Wins Title

BY PTI

As per the release, FIDE and Tech Mahindra aim to revolutionize the fan experience of chess through a new format and ecosystem, providing an inclusive platform for fans to support their favourite teams and stars, similar to major global sports leagues.

The second edition will feature top players from around the world, including reigning world champions and rising stars, competing in a unique team format that emphasizes strategy, collaboration, and high-stakes play.

The format of the league is also interesting. In the tournament, the players will compete in a unique joint team format consisting of six players, including two top women chess players and a prodigy player per team. Each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “Chess and business share key values such as planning, speed, strategy, and risk management. The infusion of technology opens exciting new opportunities, transforming both fields. The Global Chess League’s second edition creates a unique platform for the global growth of Chess.”

The league hopes to increase viewership even further through live broadcasts, fan interactions, and community outreach initiatives like the soon-to-be-launched Global Chess League Trophy Tour.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said, "We will continue to leverage the Global Chess League's innovative format and next-gen technologies to captivate and engage fans worldwide. The second edition is seeing unprecedented excitement from our partners and stakeholders. Together with FIDE, our vision for the league is to bring the best from the chess world."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Received 25% Of Entire Monsoon's Rain In A Day, Says Atishi; Bomb Threat To Vistara Flight
  2. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
  3. Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row
  4. 'Ready For Discussion On NEET But...': Education Minister Pradhan After Lok Sabha Adjourned
  5. Vikram Misri Appointed Next Foreign Secretary Of India: 'China Expert', Private Secy To 3 PMs | Who Is He
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' On Prime Video Movie Review: Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut Delicately Captures The Essence Of Being A Woman
  2. As Mallika Sherawat Burns Calories, She Says ‘Path To Fitness Requires Discipline, Dedication’
  3. Will Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Add To BJP's Offensive?
  4. Sigourney Weaver To Be Feted With Honorary Golden Lion At Venice Film Festival
  5. Shalini Pandey Reveals Maharaj’s ‘Charan Seva’ Rape Scene Made Her ‘Anxious’: Didn’t Want To Be In A Closed Room
Sports News
  1. Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Season 2 From October 3 In London
  2. IND Vs SA Final, T20 WC 2024: 'Do It For Rahul Dravid' Trends But The Coach Says, To Do It For Team
  3. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Pulled Up By NADA
  4. Copa America 2024: Marcelo Bielsa Wants More From Five-Star Uruguay After Bolivia Rout
  5. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup Final: Five Encounters That Can Shape The Blockbuster Summit Clash
World News
  1. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
  2. Xi Jinping Hails Panchsheel, Seeks To Expand China's Influence In Global South Amid Tussle With West
  3. What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate
  4. India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF
  5. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting And Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Received 25% Of Entire Monsoon's Rain In A Day, Says Atishi; Bomb Threat To Vistara Flight