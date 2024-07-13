Other Sports

Table Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Table Tennis competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, from the athletes to look out for to the important dates and reigning champions

Tokyo Olympics: Ma Long Wins Second Gold In Men's Table Tennis
info_icon

A roadmap to follow for the table tennis competition at the Paris Olympics:  (More Sports News)

Athletes to Watch:

Ma Long, China: The 35-year-old table tennis icon is the reigning Olympic champion. He also won the Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

 — Sun Yingsha, China: Sun is the top-ranked woman and helped China win gold at the Tokyo Games in the women's team competition.

Wang Chuqin, China: No. 1 in the men's singles ranking, Wang was an alternate for the Chinese team at the Tokyo Games.

Felix Lebrun, France: The 17-year-old Lebrun is considered one of the rising stars in the sport. At No. 5 in the world, Lebrun is the highest-ranked player from anywhere outside of China.

Timo Boll, Germany: The 43-year-old will retire from international table tennis after the Paris Games, ending a 25-year career. He will become the sixth table tennis player to participate in seven different Olympic Games.

Storylines to Follow:

— China aims to increase its dominance of the sport that was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988. Chinese athletes have won 32 of the 37 gold medals so far, and 60 of the 115 total medals. The only other nations to have won gold medals are South Korea (three) and Japan and Sweden (one each).

— Young brothers Felix and Alexis Lebrun have quickly risen through the ranks and could be vying for medals at their home Olympics. Both were ranked over 750th in the world in 2022, and are now in the top 20. They played for France when it lost to China in the world team championships final in February.

— Ni Xialian of Luxembourg will be the oldest table tennis player in Paris at age 61, while Miwa Harimoto of Japan will be the youngest at age 16.

— One-armed Brazilian player Bruna Alexandre will be competing in both the Olympics and the Paralympics Games.

Journalists visit the South Paris Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. - AP
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Why Insurers Are Worried About Cancellations - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

— India will be making its first team appearance, while there will be first-time players from Madagascar, Maldives, Nepal and Moldova.

Key Dates:

The table tennis competition runs July 27 to Aug. 10. The singles events take place in the first week with the women's final on Aug. 3 and the men's final on Aug. 4. The team events are staged in the second week, with men's medals awarded on Aug. 9 and the women's team medals on Aug. 10.

Reigning Champions:

Women's singles: Chen Meng, China.

Women's team: China (Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu).

Men's singles: Ma Long, China

Men's team: China (Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Xu Xin).

Mixed doubles: Japan (Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  3. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board Retain Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq In Revamped Selection Panel
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  2. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  3. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  4. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  5. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
Tennis News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  3. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
  4. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Vote Counting For 13 Assembly Seats Across 7 States Begins; More Rains Lash Delhi
  2. Odisha: Govt Employee Accuses Governor’s Son Of Beating Him, Issuing Threat Messages
  3. 'Non-Application Of Mind': SC Slams Delhi LG VK Saxena Over Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  4. Karni Sena’s Makrana Injured As Dispute Between Rival Factions Turns Violent In Jaipur’s Chitrakoot
  5. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  2. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  3. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  5. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. SpaceX Rocket Accident Leaves Company's Starlink Satellites In Wrong Orbit
  2. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  3. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  4. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  5. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report