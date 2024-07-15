Other Sports

Surfing At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch

Here is all you need to know about surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, from the athletes to look out for to the important dates and reigning champions

(Photo: X|ISAsurfing)
The 2024 Paris Olympics will reintroduce the biggest Surfing competition, which will take place on Tahiti Island from July 27, 2024. (Photo: X|ISAsurfing)
A roadmap to follow for the surfing competition at the Paris Olympics. (More Sports News)

Surfing Athletes to Watch At Paris Olympic Games 2024

Carissa Moore, United States: The Olympic and five-time world champion has announced she's stepping away from top-tier competitive surfing after the Paris Games.

She won the first Olympic gold medal awarded in women's shortboard at Tokyo three years ago. The 31-year-old, Hawaii-born Moore is widely regarded as one of the greatest female surfers of all time.

Vahine Fierro, France: The Tahiti-born surfer will be competing just 200 kilometers (125 miles) from her hometown in French Polynesia. Having won the Tahiti Pro in May on the wave — called Teahupo'o— Fierro gives host nation France hopes of clinching a medal this year.

Filipe Toledo, Brazil: The two-time World Surf League champion qualified to participate in the Games this year but after a poor showing at a competition Toledo posted on social media that he'd be stepping back from the rest of the 2024 Championship Tour season.

But Toledo's manager confirmed to The Associated Press that the 29-year-old Brazilian surfer will participate in the Olympics.

John John Florence, United States: The Hawaii-born Florence finished second at the Tahiti Pro competition this year, losing to reigning gold medalist Italo Ferreira, who will not be competing at the Paris Olympics. Florence is currently the top-ranked man in the World Surf League.

Storylines to Follow

The environment. Controversy has followed the competition venue in the months leading up to the Games, as residents, environmentalists and even some competitors voiced concerns over the construction of a judging tower attached to the coral reef off the island's shore.

This is the second time surfing is on the Olympic sports program after its debut in Tokyo, where the Games and events surrounding them were muted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Hometown heroes. Two Tahiti-born surfers will be competing at Teahupo'o: Fierro and Kauli Vaast, both representing France, as Tahiti is part of French Polynesia.

Distance from Paris. The surfing competition in Tahiti breaks the record for the farthest Olympic medal competition to be staged outside of a the host city, being more than 15,715 kilometers (9,765 miles) from Paris.

Key Dates

Paris 2024's surfing events are taking place in Teahupo'o over four days in a window between July 27 and Aug. 8. The exact days of the competition are dependent upon the conditions.

Reigning Champions

Men: Italo Ferreira, Brazil.

Women: Carissa Moore, United States.

