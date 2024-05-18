PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler Left 'Shocked And Shaking' After Arrest

Scottie Scheffler was left "shocked and shaking" after his arrest in Kentucky, though the world number one delivered a superb second round at the PGA Championship. (More Golf News)
Scheffler was arrested ahead of play starting at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday.
According to reports from ESPN, Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.
The start of Friday's second round in Kentucky was delayed due to a traffic incident outside the course, with it subsequently confirmed that one person had died in the incident, which did not involve Scheffler.
Speaking to reporters after his second round, Scheffler said: "My main focus after getting arrested was wondering if I could be able to come back out here and play, and fortunately I was able to do that," he said.
"I was never angry, just in shock and I was shaking the whole time. It was definitely a new feeling for me.
"The officer that took me to the jail was very kind. He was great. We had a nice chat in the car, that kind of helped calm me down.
"It was a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding," he said. "It’ll get resolved fairly quickly I think. I was driving in this morning, trying to get to my warm-up time and I don’t really have an understanding what transpired.
"I did numerous apologies but it was dark, it was raining and they had just had an accident. I didn’t know what had happened at the time but my heart goes out to the family.
"At no point did I try to name-drop myself to defuse the situation. I just tried to remain as calm as possible and just follow instructions."
Scheffler posted a five-under-par 66, moving to nine under for the tournament, and closing within three strokes of leader Xander Schauffele.
Having carded a historic 62 on Thursday, Schauffele could only manage a 68 in his second round, allowing his rivals to close the gap.
Collin Morikawa, who followed up his first-round 66 with an excellent 65, is one stroke back on 11 under. Sahith Theegala is third, on 10 under.
Scheffler is then part of a group that also includes Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard.
Reigning champion Brooks Koepka is two back from Scheffler on seven under.
Rory McIlroy, however, endured a disappointing second round, with the Northern Irishman carding 71 to slide seven shots off the lead.
Tiger Woods, meanwhile, missed the cut after a dismal round of 77.