Paris Paralympics: Nishad Kumar Hands India 7th Medal With Silver In Men's High Jump T47 Final

Nishad Kumar followed up on his Tokyo Paralympics silver with another medal of the same colour on Saturday in Paris in the men's high jump T47 final at the ongoing Paralympics. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
The 24-year-old from Himachal Pradesh's Una gave a season's best effort of 2.04m to finish second in the competition and bag second successive medal at the Paralympic games. He had clinched a silver in Tokyo with a slightly better jump of 2.06m.
The medal also becomes India's seventh overall and second silver at the ongoing Paralympics.
Nishad competes in the T47 classification that is meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment. The 24-year-old para athlete had lost his right hand through a grass cutting machine accident when he was just six years of age.
In Sunday's final, Nishad gave tough competition to the world record holder and defending champion Townsend Roderick of the USA, who clinched the gold after clearing 2.12m.
Margiev Georgii, representing Neutral Paralympic Athlete, was third with an effort of 2m.
Another Indian in the fray, Ram Pal finished seventh with a personal best effort of 1.95m.
Earlier, athletics brought another medal for Team India with Preethi Pal spriting for a third-place finish in the women's 200m T35 classification. It was Preethi's second bronze at the Paris Paralympics after her third-place finish in Friday's women's 100m T35 final.