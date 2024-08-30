Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final, Paris Paralympics Live Updates: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal Eye Medal Glory

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara. X/AvaniLekhara

Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara put up a sterling performance by qualifying for the Women's 10m air rifle final (SH1) in second place at the Paris Paralympics on Friday, raising hopes of a Tokyo Games encore where she had won the gold medal. She will be joined by Mona Agarwal, who too has been in sublime form in the last one year, also qualified for the eight-shooter final in fifth place, to give India a chance to bag two medals in the competition. Catch all the live action and updates from Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final of the Paris Paralympics, right here

LIVE UPDATES

30 Aug 2024, 03:00:15 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (SH1) Live Updates: What Is SH1 Category? SH1 category in shooting involves shooters who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, legs or have an absence of limbs.

30 Aug 2024, 02:47:54 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (SH1) Live Updates: How Did Avani And Mona Qualify? Defending champion Avani shot a 625.8 to be placed behind Iryna Shchetnik, who broke the Paralympic Qualification Record with a score of 627.5. Mona Agarwal, the two-time World Cup gold medallist competing in her maiden Paralympics, shot 623.1.