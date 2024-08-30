Other Sports

Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final, Paris Paralympics Live Updates: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal Eye Medal Glory

Catch all the live action and updates from Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final of the Paris Paralympics, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
30 August 2024
30 August 2024
Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara. X/AvaniLekhara
Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara put up a sterling performance by qualifying for the Women's 10m air rifle final (SH1) in second place at the Paris Paralympics on Friday, raising hopes of a Tokyo Games encore where she had won the gold medal. She will be joined by Mona Agarwal, who too has been in sublime form in the last one year, also qualified for the eight-shooter final in fifth place, to give India a chance to bag two medals in the competition. Catch all the live action and updates from Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final of the Paris Paralympics, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (SH1) Live Updates: What Is SH1 Category?

SH1 category in shooting involves shooters who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, legs or have an absence of limbs.

Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (SH1) Live Updates: How Did Avani And Mona Qualify?

Defending champion Avani shot a 625.8 to be placed behind Iryna Shchetnik, who broke the Paralympic Qualification Record with a score of 627.5. Mona Agarwal, the two-time World Cup gold medallist competing in her maiden Paralympics, shot 623.1.

Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (SH1) Live Updates: Who Is Avani Lekhara?

Avani, who is wheel-chair bound after a car mishap left her paralysed below the waist when she was 11-years-old, had became the first woman shooter from the country to win medals in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Avani capped off her gold-medal performance in 10m air rifle with a bronze in 50m rifle 3-positions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets With England Slightly Ahead
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final Showdown
  3. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  4. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
  5. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  2. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  3. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  4. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  5. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws
  2. Bengaluru: Man Kills Choreographer Wife, Friend Sleeping Next To Her Wakes Up To Shock
  3. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  4. Ambanis, Adanis And Who? Top 10 Richest Individuals And Families In India
  5. UP: Police Books 2 Men With Abetment Of Suicide Charge After 2 Girls Were Found Hanging
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  5. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
World News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  4. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  5. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin