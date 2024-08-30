Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final, Paris Paralympics Live Updates: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal Eye Medal Glory

Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (SH1) Live Updates: What Is SH1 Category?
SH1 category in shooting involves shooters who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, legs or have an absence of limbs.
Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (SH1) Live Updates: How Did Avani And Mona Qualify?
Defending champion Avani shot a 625.8 to be placed behind Iryna Shchetnik, who broke the Paralympic Qualification Record with a score of 627.5. Mona Agarwal, the two-time World Cup gold medallist competing in her maiden Paralympics, shot 623.1.
Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 10m Air Rifle Final (SH1) Live Updates: Who Is Avani Lekhara?
Avani, who is wheel-chair bound after a car mishap left her paralysed below the waist when she was 11-years-old, had became the first woman shooter from the country to win medals in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.
Avani capped off her gold-medal performance in 10m air rifle with a bronze in 50m rifle 3-positions.